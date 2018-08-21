TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Leads Monday Night

“Bachelor in Paradise” led all broadcast offerings Monday night, averaging a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The ABC summer reality staple was even with last week’s episode in the demo. “The Proposal” at 10 p.m. was up one tenth of a point from last week with a 0.6.
CBS’ “Carpool Karaoke” special with James Corden and Paul McCartney drew a 0.6. “Salvation” and “Elementary” were even with last week at 0.3 and 0.4, respectively.
On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” was even with last week with a 1.0 in the demo. Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was down one tenth of a point at 0.5.
The CW’s “Whose Line is it Anyway?” drew a 0.4. “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” drew a 0.3.
NBC and ABC each averaged a 0.9 demo rating and 5 share, followed by Fox (0.6 / 3), CBS (0.4 / 2) and the CW (0.4 / 2).
