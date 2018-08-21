You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Leads Monday Night

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "Episode 501" - In the premiere episode of what promises to be another wild ride of "Bachelor in Paradise," our favorite members of Bachelor Nation begin their journey for another chance at finding love at a luxurious Mexico resort, airing TUESDAY, AUG. 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Paul Hebert)JORDAN, JOE, NYSHA, TIA, KENNY, CHELSEA, KRYSTAL, WILLS, KEVIN, KENDALL, ANNALIESE, ANGELA, ASTRID, ERIC, JOHN, CHRIS, DAVID, BIBIANA, NICK
CREDIT: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise” led all broadcast offerings Monday night, averaging a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The ABC summer reality staple was even with last week’s episode in the demo. “The Proposal” at 10 p.m. was up one tenth of a point from last week with a 0.6.

CBS’ “Carpool Karaoke” special with James Corden and Paul McCartney drew a 0.6. “Salvation” and “Elementary” were even with last week at 0.3 and 0.4, respectively.

On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” was even with last week with a 1.0 in the demo.  Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was down one tenth of a point at 0.5.

The CW’s “Whose Line is it Anyway?” drew a 0.4. “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” drew a 0.3.

NBC and ABC each averaged a 0.9 demo rating and 5 share, followed by Fox (0.6 / 3), CBS (0.4 / 2) and the CW (0.4 / 2).

 

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More TV

  • Emmys Underdogs

    Emmys 2018: Celebrating Deserving Underdogs

    “Bachelor in Paradise” led all broadcast offerings Monday night, averaging a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The ABC summer reality staple was even with last week’s episode in the demo. “The Proposal” at 10 p.m. was up one tenth of a point from last week with a 0.6. CBS’ […]

  • Norm Macdonald Has a Show

    Netflix Takes Another Shot at Talk Format With 'Norm Macdonald Has a Show'

    “Bachelor in Paradise” led all broadcast offerings Monday night, averaging a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The ABC summer reality staple was even with last week’s episode in the demo. “The Proposal” at 10 p.m. was up one tenth of a point from last week with a 0.6. CBS’ […]

  • Emmys Races Too Close to Call

    Emmys 2018: Laying Odds on Races Too Close to Call

    “Bachelor in Paradise” led all broadcast offerings Monday night, averaging a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The ABC summer reality staple was even with last week’s episode in the demo. “The Proposal” at 10 p.m. was up one tenth of a point from last week with a 0.6. CBS’ […]

  • ANTHONY BOURDAIN: PARTS UNKNOWN

    Emmys: Will Anthony Bourdain Win Posthumously?

    “Bachelor in Paradise” led all broadcast offerings Monday night, averaging a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The ABC summer reality staple was even with last week’s episode in the demo. “The Proposal” at 10 p.m. was up one tenth of a point from last week with a 0.6. CBS’ […]

  • Ari Emanuel Endeavor

    Endeavor's Ari Emanuel to Receive Variety Vanguard Award at Mipcom

    “Bachelor in Paradise” led all broadcast offerings Monday night, averaging a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The ABC summer reality staple was even with last week’s episode in the demo. “The Proposal” at 10 p.m. was up one tenth of a point from last week with a 0.6. CBS’ […]

  • Apple Computers Logo Placeholder

    Apple Lands 'Losing Earth' Rights

    “Bachelor in Paradise” led all broadcast offerings Monday night, averaging a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The ABC summer reality staple was even with last week’s episode in the demo. “The Proposal” at 10 p.m. was up one tenth of a point from last week with a 0.6. CBS’ […]

  • The Television Academys Evolving Legacy

    How the Television Academy Foundation Is Evolving to Preserve Legacies

    “Bachelor in Paradise” led all broadcast offerings Monday night, averaging a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The ABC summer reality staple was even with last week’s episode in the demo. “The Proposal” at 10 p.m. was up one tenth of a point from last week with a 0.6. CBS’ […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad