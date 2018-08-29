TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dips but Still Tops Tuesday

“America’s Got Talent” was down slightly week-to-week in the Tuesday overnight ratings but still handily won the night for NBC.

“AGT” drew a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.6 million viewers. That is down a little over 10% in the demo compared to last week’s Tuesday episode and around 5% in total viewers. Afterwards at 10 p.m., “Making It” drew a 0.8 rating and just under 4 million viewers, notching a similar drop in the demo that “AGT” saw.

For ABC, “Bachelor in Paradise” (1.1, 4.2 million) ticked up for its most-watched Tuesday telecast of the season. “Castaways” (0.5, 2.4 million) was steady at 10.

CBS, Fox, and The CW aired only repeats.