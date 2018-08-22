You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Cruises to Win Once Again

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Quarter Finals 2" Episode 1313 -- Pictured: Duo Transcend -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was once again the hands down winner in the Tuesday overnight ratings.

“AGT” was even with a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 11 million viewers. After that, “Making It” was up in the demo with a 1.0 and 4.1 million viewers.

On ABC, “Bachelor in Paradise” (1.1, 4 million) ticked up in the demo and “Castaways” (0.5, 2.5 million) was even.

For Fox, “Beat Shazam” (0.6, 2.2 million) was even.

The CW aired only a new episode of “The Outpost” (0.1, 0.56 million) was even.

CBS aired only repeats.

