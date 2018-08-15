TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Doubles ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

“America’s Got Talent” doubled the demo rating of “Bachelor in Paradise” in the Tuesday overnight ratings, with “Bachelor in Paradise” being the NBC show’s closest competition for the night.

“America’s Got Talent” was steady this week with a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.9 million viewers, airing from 8-10 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise” drew a 1.0 rating and 4 million viewers, meaning “AGT” more than doubled the ABC show’s total viewer haul as well.

Later on NBC, “Making It” (1.0, 4.2 million) ticked up in the demo from last week. For ABC, “Castaways” (0.6, 2.8 million) ticked down in both measures in its second week.

For Fox, “Beat Shazam” (0.6, 2 million) was down in the demo, while “Love Connection” (0.4, 1.5 million) was up in total viewers.

CBS and The CW aired only repeats.