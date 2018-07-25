TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Cruises to Easy Tuesday Win

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Judge Cuts" -- Pictured: Joseph O'Brien -- (Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBC)
CREDIT: Vivian Zink/NBC

“America’s Got Talent” easily walked away with a win in the Tuesday overnight ratings this week.

“AGT” drew a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.5 million viewers, mostly even with its performance last week. After that, “World of Dance” was also steady with a 1.2 and 5.8 million viewers.

ABC aired repeats until the finale of “The Last Defense” (0.4, 1.6 million), which was even.

On Fox, “Beat Shazam” (0.7, 2.3 million) and “Love Connection” (0.5, 1.8 million) were even in the demo, though the latter show ticked up in viewers.

“The 100” (0.3, 0.86 million) ticked up in the demo on The CW, while “The Outpost” (0.1, 0.64 million) ticked down.

CBS aired only repeats.

