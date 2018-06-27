TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Ticks Down But Still Tops Tuesday

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 5" Episode 1305 -- Pictured: Frat Attack -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

“America’s Got Talent” once again easily topped its Tuesday competition in the overnight ratings despite seeing small declines from last week.

“AGT” pulled in a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.1 million viewers. That is down around 9% in the demo and 6% in total viewers compared to last week. Still, “AGT” and fellow NBC series “World of Dance” (1.4, 6.2 million) were the only shows to crack a 1.0 rating or above for the night. “World of Dance” was also steady with last week.

On Fox, “Beat Shazam” (0.7, 2.2 million) and “Love Connection” (0.5, 1.6 million) were even.

CBS aired mostly repeats except for “48 Hours: NCIS” (0.4, 4.1 million), which was down in the demo.

ABC aired repeats except for “The Last Defense” (0.4, 2.1 million), which was down in the demo.

A new episode of “The 100” (0.2, 0.73 million) was down in both measures on The CW.

NBC walked away with the night with a 1.8 and 9.5 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 0.6 but fourth in viewers with 1.9 million. CBS and ABC tied in the demo with a 0.5 each. CBS was second in viewers with 4.8 million. ABC was third with 2.2 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 688,000 viewers.

