TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops Tuesday

Daniel Holloway

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 1" Episode 1301 -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” again proved itself the summer’s heavyweight. The broadcast competition drew a 2.1 rating in the 18-49 demo Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down two tenths of a point from last week. “America’s Got Talent” also averaged 11.7 million total viewers.

On Fox, “Beat Shazam” was down one tenth of a point in the demo at 0.7 and drew 2.3 million viewers. “Love Connection” at 9 p.m. was even at 0.5 in the demo and averaged 1.9 million viewers. The CW’s “The 100” drew a 0.3 and 900,000 viewers.

At 10 p.m., NBC’s “World of Dance” was even at 1.4 in the demo with 6.3 million viewers. CBS’ “48 Hours: NCIS” drew a 0.5 in the demo and 4 million viewers. “The Last Defense” on ABC averaged a 0.5 in the demo and 2.5 million viewers.

NBC was the night’s top network with a 1.9 in the demo and a 9 share, followed by Fox (0.6 / 3), CBS (0.6 / 3), ABC (0.5 / 2), and the CW (0.3 / 1).

