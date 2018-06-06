TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dips, Still Handily Tops Tuesday

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 1" Episode 1301 -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

“America’s Got Talent” remained easily the top show of Tuesday night despite dipping from its season premiere last week.

“AGT” averaged a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.1 million viewers on NBC. That is down approximately 14% in the demo and 8% in total viewers from last week. Regardless, both “AGT” and “World of Dance” (1.6 rating, 6.5 million viewers) beat their timeslot competition combined. “World of Dance” was down a scant few percent from its season premiere.

On Fox, “Beat Shazam” (0.7, 2.1 million) was down in both measures from its premiere last week and tied its series low. “Love Connection” (0.5, 1.6 million) was also down and is currently at a new low in total viewers.

CBS aired mostly repeats except for “48 Hours: NCIS” (0.5, 4.6 million), which was even.

On The CW, after a repeat of “The Flash,” “The 100” (0.3, 0.94 million) was even.

ABC aired only repeats.

NBC topped the night with a 2.0 and 9.6 million viewers. Fox and CBS tied for second in the demo with a 0.6 each. CBS was second in viewers with 5.2 million. Fox was fourth in viewers with 1.9 million. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 0.5 but third in viewers with 2.2 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 0.87 million viewers.

