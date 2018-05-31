TV Ratings: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Leads Wednesday, Slow Start for ‘Reverie’

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
REVERIE -- Pilot -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Shahi as Mara Knit, Dennis Haysbert as Charlie Ventana -- (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)
CREDIT: NBC

The two-hour return of “American Ninja Warrior” kept the lights on for NBC on a rerun-laden Wednesday but it was a slow start for the premiere of the network’s 10 p.m. sci-fi drama “Reverie.”

“Ninja Warrior” won the night in the adults 18-49 demo derby with a 1.2 rating and 5.4 million viewers from 8-10 p.m., according to preliminary estimates from Nielsen. The unscripted summer franchise was on par with its ratings marks from 2017.

Reverie,” toplined by Sarah Shahi and Dennis Haysbert, shed half of its “Ninja Warrior” lead-in, finishing out with a 0.6 demo rating and 2.9 million viewers in the 10 p.m. slot.

The latest edition of Fox’s “MasterChef” also had a two-hour premiere Wednesday. The cooking competition series was on par with its recent performance, bowing to a 1.0 in the key demo and 3.6 million viewers.

ABC was wall-to-wall comedy reruns for the night, led by the 8 p.m. encore of “The Goldbergs” (0.6 in 18-49, 3.2 million viewers).

CBS served up a rerun of drama “SEAL” and two burn-off runs of the canceled drama “Code Black.” The Eye still won the night in viewers with an average of 5.5 million viewers. NBC and Fox tied for the lead in adults 18-49 with a 1.0. NBC was No. 2 in viewers with 4.5 million.

The CW had a sleepy summer frame with the combo of a “Supergirl” rerun and “The Originals” falling below the 1 million viewer mark (835,000) for the night.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • REVERIE -- Pilot -- Pictured: (l-r)

    TV Ratings: 'American Ninja Warrior' Leads Wednesday, Slow Start for 'Reverie'

    The two-hour return of “American Ninja Warrior” kept the lights on for NBC on a rerun-laden Wednesday but it was a slow start for the premiere of the network’s 10 p.m. sci-fi drama “Reverie.” “Ninja Warrior” won the night in the adults 18-49 demo derby with a 1.2 rating and 5.4 million viewers from 8-10 […]

  • 'American Vandal' Bosses on Bringing Fun

    'American Vandal' Bosses on Bringing Fun Into Their Workspace

    The two-hour return of “American Ninja Warrior” kept the lights on for NBC on a rerun-laden Wednesday but it was a slow start for the premiere of the network’s 10 p.m. sci-fi drama “Reverie.” “Ninja Warrior” won the night in the adults 18-49 demo derby with a 1.2 rating and 5.4 million viewers from 8-10 […]

  • Shamon Brown Jr The Chi

    'The Chi' Star Shamon Brown Jr. on the Show's 'Family' Vibe

    The two-hour return of “American Ninja Warrior” kept the lights on for NBC on a rerun-laden Wednesday but it was a slow start for the premiere of the network’s 10 p.m. sci-fi drama “Reverie.” “Ninja Warrior” won the night in the adults 18-49 demo derby with a 1.2 rating and 5.4 million viewers from 8-10 […]

  • Better Things FX

    Reel Moms Get More Real: The Evolution of the Sitcom Mom (Column)

    The two-hour return of “American Ninja Warrior” kept the lights on for NBC on a rerun-laden Wednesday but it was a slow start for the premiere of the network’s 10 p.m. sci-fi drama “Reverie.” “Ninja Warrior” won the night in the adults 18-49 demo derby with a 1.2 rating and 5.4 million viewers from 8-10 […]

  • What's Coming to Netflix in June

    What's Coming to Netflix in June 2018

    The two-hour return of “American Ninja Warrior” kept the lights on for NBC on a rerun-laden Wednesday but it was a slow start for the premiere of the network’s 10 p.m. sci-fi drama “Reverie.” “Ninja Warrior” won the night in the adults 18-49 demo derby with a 1.2 rating and 5.4 million viewers from 8-10 […]

  • Star Trek: Discovery Season 1, Episode

    'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Building a Better Space Whale

    The two-hour return of “American Ninja Warrior” kept the lights on for NBC on a rerun-laden Wednesday but it was a slow start for the premiere of the network’s 10 p.m. sci-fi drama “Reverie.” “Ninja Warrior” won the night in the adults 18-49 demo derby with a 1.2 rating and 5.4 million viewers from 8-10 […]

  • Neymar JR celebratesParis Saint-Germain v Olympique

    Vivendi: Has the Beautiful Game Just Turned Ugly for French Giant?

    The two-hour return of “American Ninja Warrior” kept the lights on for NBC on a rerun-laden Wednesday but it was a slow start for the premiere of the network’s 10 p.m. sci-fi drama “Reverie.” “Ninja Warrior” won the night in the adults 18-49 demo derby with a 1.2 rating and 5.4 million viewers from 8-10 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad