You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ABC’s ‘The Last Defense’ Opens Soft

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE LAST DEFENSE - The seven-episode docu-series explores and exposes flaws in the American justice system through emotional, in-depth examinations of multiple death row cases. After surviving the brutal stabbing that leaves her two sons dead in 1996, Dallas housewife Darlie Routier urges police to find the intruder she claims is the killer. To her horror, she becomes the No. 1 suspect. (Lincoln Square Productions)TERRY LABER
CREDIT: Lincoln Square Productions

The premiere of the ABC documentary series “The Last Defense” failed to capture a substantial audience on Tuesday night.

The docu-series, which is executive produced by Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, explores flaws in the American justice system through the cases of Darlie Routier and Julius Jones. The premiere episode averaged a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.7 million viewers. That was good enough to tie CBS’ “48 Hours: NCIS” in the demo, yet “The Last Defense” finished last in the timeslot in total viewers.

Still, “The Last Defense” drew ABC’s biggest summertime audience to the 10 p.m. hour since August 2016. ABC aired only repeats prior to 10 p.m.

On NBC, “America’s Got Talent” (2.2, 11.3 million) and “World of Dance” (1.5, 6.2 million) were both even and topped the night.

CBS aired mostly repeats until “48 Hours: NCIS” (0.5, 4.4 million), which was even.

On Fox, “Beat Shazam” (0.7, 2.3 million) and “Love Connection” (0.5, 1.7 million) were steady.

The CW aired only repeats.

NBC topped the night with a 1.0 and 9.6 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 0.6 but fourth in viewers with 2 million. CBS and ABC tied for third in the demo with a 0.5. CBS was second in viewers with 5.1 million. ABC was third with 2.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million viewers.

More TV

  • Cameron Esposito's Rape Jokes special is

    Cameron Esposito on 'Rape Jokes,' Her New Comedy Special Tackling Sexual Assault and Consent

    The premiere of the ABC documentary series “The Last Defense” failed to capture a substantial audience on Tuesday night. The docu-series, which is executive produced by Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, explores flaws in the American justice system through the cases of Darlie Routier and Julius Jones. The premiere episode averaged a 0.5 rating in adults […]

  • The Handmaid's Tale -- "Smart Power"

    'The Handmaid's Tale' Boss on Bringing #MeToo to Gilead

    The premiere of the ABC documentary series “The Last Defense” failed to capture a substantial audience on Tuesday night. The docu-series, which is executive produced by Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, explores flaws in the American justice system through the cases of Darlie Routier and Julius Jones. The premiere episode averaged a 0.5 rating in adults […]

  • Netflix GLAAD

    'Shameless' Star On Wanting To See 'Trans People Just Be Allowed to be People'

    The premiere of the ABC documentary series “The Last Defense” failed to capture a substantial audience on Tuesday night. The docu-series, which is executive produced by Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, explores flaws in the American justice system through the cases of Darlie Routier and Julius Jones. The premiere episode averaged a 0.5 rating in adults […]

  • THE LAST DEFENSE - The seven-episode

    TV Ratings: ABC's 'The Last Defense' Opens Soft

    The premiere of the ABC documentary series “The Last Defense” failed to capture a substantial audience on Tuesday night. The docu-series, which is executive produced by Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, explores flaws in the American justice system through the cases of Darlie Routier and Julius Jones. The premiere episode averaged a 0.5 rating in adults […]

  • Frankie Shaw - Variety's Actors on

    Frankie Shaw on Writing 'SMILF:' 'We Didn't Want to Make A Directly Feminist Show'

    The premiere of the ABC documentary series “The Last Defense” failed to capture a substantial audience on Tuesday night. The docu-series, which is executive produced by Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, explores flaws in the American justice system through the cases of Darlie Routier and Julius Jones. The premiere episode averaged a 0.5 rating in adults […]

  • THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

    Jimmy Fallon and 'Tonight Show' Team Just Wants to Have Fun

    The premiere of the ABC documentary series “The Last Defense” failed to capture a substantial audience on Tuesday night. The docu-series, which is executive produced by Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, explores flaws in the American justice system through the cases of Darlie Routier and Julius Jones. The premiere episode averaged a 0.5 rating in adults […]

  • Frankie Shaw (pink) and Sarah Gilbert

    Frankie Shaw Tells Sara Gilbert That 'SMILF' Was Inspired by 'Roseanne'

    The premiere of the ABC documentary series “The Last Defense” failed to capture a substantial audience on Tuesday night. The docu-series, which is executive produced by Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, explores flaws in the American justice system through the cases of Darlie Routier and Julius Jones. The premiere episode averaged a 0.5 rating in adults […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad