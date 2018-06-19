You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ABC Tops Monday With 'Bachelorette,' 'Proposal' Series Premiere

Becca Kufrin Bachelorette
CREDIT: Paul Hebert/AP

ABC won Monday night in the overnight ratings with the combination of “The Bachelorette” and the series premiere of “The Proposal.”

The Bachelorette” was steady with last week at 8 p.m., averaging a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.7 million viewers. “The Proposal” followed at 10, opening to a 0.8 and 3.9 million viewers. “The Proposal” was ABC’s top summer debut in the time slot in three years, since the debut of “The Whispers.”

On NBC, ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls” (0.7, 3.2 million) was mostly steady. “American Ninja Warrior” (1.0, 4.2 million) was down from last week.

CBS aired repeats except for “Elementary” (0.6, 4.6 million), which was even.

On Fox, “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.8, 3.1 million) ticked up in the demo.

On The CW, the season finale of “Supergirl” (0.5, 1.8 million) was up in the demo. “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.3, 0.96 million) was even.

ABC was first for the night in both measures with a 1.2 and 5.1 million viewers. NBC was second in the demo with a 0.9 but third in viewers with 3.9 million. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.6 each. CBS was second in viewers with 4.3 million. Fox was fourth with 2.7 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.4 million viewers.

