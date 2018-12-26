×
TV Ratings: CBS and ABC Lag in Season So Far, NBC Hangs Tough and Football Boosts Fox

Cynthia Littleton

CREDIT: NBC/CBS/FOX

CBS, ABC and the CW are having a rough go of it so far as the first third of the 2018-19 television season draws to a close.

NBC is hanging tough on a year-over-year Nielsen basis, and it has landed two new dramas — “Manifest” and “New Amsterdam” — in the top 10 in the adults 18-49 demographic. Fox is showing renewed signs of life thanks largely to the influx of “Thursday Night Football” viewers.

For the season to date, CBS and NBC are neck-and-neck for No. 1 in total viewers according to Nielsen’s live-plus-7 ratings incorporating a week’s worth of delayed viewing.

NBC is weathering the loss of “Thursday Night Football” games better than CBS (last season the Eye and the Peacock shared the package that moved to Fox this year). CBS is averaging 9.31 million viewers, down 10% from the comparable frame last year, in Nielsen’s L7 ratings from Sept. 24 through Dec. 16. NBC has pulled in 9.35 million, down 1%.

ABC is down 11% year-over-year to 6.12 million. Fox is up 15% to 7.33 million. CW has sunk 24% to 1.55 million.

NBC enjoys a clear lead in the adults 18-49 derby. The Peacock is averaging 2.3 rating and 10 share in L7, down 8%. Fox is up 11%, ranking second with 2.1/9, followed by CBS at 1.5/6 (down 21%) and ABC (1.4/6, down 18%). CW is seeing double-digit losses in its core target demo of adults 18-34 (0.4/2, down 33%).

