TV News Roundup: Netflix VP Cindy Holland Among Three to Join TV Academy Board of Directors

In today’s roundup, the TV Academy welcomed three new members to its board of directors, and “Killing Eve” announced Season 2 cast additions.

CASTING

BBC America‘s “Killing Eve,” has welcomed three new cast members for its sophomore season. Newcomers Nina Sosanya, Edward Bluemel, and Julian Barratt will join returning cast members Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, and Fiona Shaw for Season 2. Sosanya and Bluemel have been cast as series regulars, while Barratt will guest star.

Season 2 of the Starz drama “Vida” has added two new cast members. “Looking’s” Raul Castillo and “Superstore’s” Adrian Gonzalez will join original stars Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada in recurring roles. Gonzalez will play Rudy, described as an L.A. city councilman who Lyn meets at a gym class, while Castillo will play Baco, the bar’s new handyman with a questionable past.

DATES

Amazon‘s new original animated series “Pete the Cat,” based on the children’s books by Eric Litwin, will premiere on Sept. 21. The voice cast includes Elvis Costello, Diana Krall, and “Room” breakout Jacob Tremblay in the title role. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

CMT has commissioned a new reality series, “Racing Wives,” to premiere in 2019. The show will follow the North Carolina lives of women married to world-famous race car drivers. The cast features Ashley Busch, married to Kurt Busch, Samantha Busch, married to Kyle Busch, Whitney Ward Dillon, married to Austin Dillon, and more.

USA has greenlit 14 additional episodes for the reality show “Miz & Mrs,” to air in 2019, after the series debuted as the network’s top unscripted launch in more than seven years. The show follows the lives of WWE stars and married couple Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin.

RENEWALS

CMT has renewed the docu-series “Music City,” for a second season to debut in 2019. The sophomore season of the series, which follows up-and-coming musicians trying to make it in the industry, will feature breakups, weddings, and a Miss USA pageant.

Cartoon Network has renewed the animated children’s series “Craig of the Creek” for a second season. Season 2 will see the returns of Craig, J.P., and Kelsey as they embark on new wildlife adventures. Created by Matt Burnett and Ben Levin, “Craig of the Creek” features the voices of Philip Solomon, Michael Croner, and Noel Wells.

The reboot of “Bridezillas” is returning for a second season on We TV. Season 2 of the reality show, which focuses on a different bride each episode, documenting the stressful days leading up to her wedding, will air 10 new episodes in 2019.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The TV Academy has added three new members to its board of directors. The newcomers are Netflix‘s VP, original content Cindy Holland, “American Crime” and “How to Get Away with Murder” actor Benito Martinez, and WME partner Sean Perry.