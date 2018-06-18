TV News Roundup: ‘The Flash’ Ups Hartley Sawyer, Jessica Parker Kennedy to Series Regulars

In today’s roundup, “The Flash” promoted Hartley Sawyer and Jessica Parker Kennedy to series regulars, and the Toronto Screenwriting Conference named its 2018 guest speakers.

CASTING

Recurring cast members Hartley Sawyer and Jessica Parker Kennedy have been upped to series regulars for Season 5 of the CW‘s “The Flash.” Sawyer will reprise his role as Ralph Dibny, or Elongated Man, while Kennedy will continue on as Barry and Iris’ future daughter, Nora West-Allen, since the Season 4 finale revealed her “Mystery Girl” identity.

LLC has announced the cast of the upcoming dystopian drama “FraXtur.” Series regulars include Brittany Curran, Denise Richards, Karl Yune, Leon Thomas III, Max Adler, Camille Winbush, Kristos Andrews, Cody Saintgnue, Eric Nelsen, Ciara Hanna and Chasty Ballesteros. Pro wrestler Diamond Dallas Page, Maria Conchita Alonso, and Jade Harlow are also set to guest star in the show, which follows a misfit bunch of teens who stumble into a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

DEVELOPMENT

Jeanie Buss, owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, Mark Burnett, president of MGM Television and Digital Group, and David McLane, creator of the original “GLOW” series, are partnering with AXS TV to broadcast tapings of “Women of Wrestling” events, featuring wrestling matches between pro female wrestlers, as well as musical performances. AXS TV will start recording WOW events in Los Angeles later this year, for broadcast beginning in early 2019.

EVENTS

The Toronto Screenwriting Conference has named its 2018 guest speakers. Included in the lineup are 16 writers, executive producers and showrunners, including David Shore (“The Good Doctor”), Stacy Rukeyser (“Unreal”), Ben Watkins (“Hand of God”), Rebecca Addelman (“New Girl”), Wendy Litner and Lauren Corber (“How to Buy a Baby”), Brooks Grey (“The Amazing Gayl Pyle”), Hannah Cheesman (“Whatever Linda”), Allana Harkin (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”), Corey Mandell, Carole Kirshner, Sarah Glinski (“Degrassi”), Cory Bowles (“Black Cop”), Molly McGlynn (“Molly Goes Round”), Warren Sonoda (“Trailer Park Boys”), Linsey Stewart (“The Awesomeness”). The TSC will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

9 Story Media Group has appointed Angela C. Santomero to the newly established position of chief creative officer, in which she will oversee the group’s creative content strategy. Previously, Santomero worked as a creator, executive producer and writer on various children’s shows, including Nick Jr.’s “Blue’s Clues” and PBS Kids’ “Super Why!” The appointment comes on the heels of 9 Story Media’s recent acquisition of Out of the Blue Enterprises, which Santomero co-founded.