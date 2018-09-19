TV News Roundup: Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Drops First Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released a new trailer for its upcoming horror film “The Haunting of Hill House” and ABC has cast Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as a guest star in the Season 5 premiere of “Fresh off the Boat.”

DATES

TBS‘ “The Guest Book” is returning on Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back new episodes. The second season will feature a new town, new series regulars, and new guest stars in the small ocean-side community of Mabel Beach, starring series regulars Jimmy Tatro (“American Vandal”), Kimiko Glenn (“Orange Is the New Black”), and Dan Beirne (“Fargo”). In future episodes, several guest stars will also make an appearance, including Pete Davidson (“SNL”), Will Arnett (“Arrested Development”), Michael Kenneth Williams (“The Wire”) and Matt Walsh (“Veep”) among others. Following the premiere, episodes will air on Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.

FIRST LOOK

Netflix has released a new trailer for “The Haunting of Hill House,” the streaming service’s latest horror series. The show, based on Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name, follows a group of adult siblings who must confront their childhoods spent living in one of the most haunted houses in America. Created, directed and executive-produced by Mike Flanagan (“Hush,” “Oculus,” “Gerald’s Game”), “The Haunting of Hill House” is set to premiere Oct. 12, starring Michiel Huisman (“The Age of Adeline”), Carla Gugino (“Gerald’s Game”), Timothy Hutton (“The Good Shepherd”), Elizabeth Reaser (“Ouija: Origin of Evil”), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (“The Secret River”), Henry Thomas (“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”), Kate Siegel (“Hush”) and Victoria Pedretti (“Uncovering Eden”).

SPECIALS

CBS’ “Murphy Brown” revival is set to debut with an extended episode Sept. 27 from 9:30 p.m.-10:05 p.m. ET/PT, 20 years after the show’s original conclusion in 1998. During the premiere episode, Candice Bergen will return as the eponymous broadcast news legend who is reviving her old career following a brief stint in retirement. Bergen’s character is joined by lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood (Faith Ford), investigative journalist Frank Fontana (Joe Regalbuto), news producer Miles Silverberg (Grant Shaud), social media director Pat Patel (Nik Dodani) and her millennial son Avery (Jake McDorman). Bergen will also work as executive producer alongside series creator and fellow executive producer Diane English.

CASTING

ABC has cast Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the season five premiere episode of “Fresh off the Boat,” airing Oct. 5 on ABC. During the episode, Abdul-Jabbar will play himself, a star NBA player who owns a car dealership in Orlando and attempts to sell Louis Huang (Randall Park) an RV for a family road trip. Former NBA player and coach Michael Cooper will also guest-star in the episode as Bobby, a customer at the car dealership.

SiriusXM has announced that Chris Cuomo will host a two-hour weekday program on the SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S. channel 124 titled “Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo.” Cuomo is an Emmy award-winning journalist and the anchor of CNN’s news program “Cuomo Prime Time.” On his new radio show, Cuomo will engage in conversations with listeners and other news-makers while discussing his own passions in life such as family, fishing and fitness. “Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo” will premiere Sept. 24 at 12 p.m. ET.

FESTIVALS

The Urban Movie Channel has announced that it will premiere its original series “40 and Single” Sept. 22 at the Urbanworld Film Festival and Sept. 25 at the Los Angeles Film Festival. The show, which follows biracial, bi-sexual bridal fashion designer Ebaner Temple (Marie Humbert Droz) as she navigates life in the African city of Accra, Ghana, will begin streaming Oct. 11 on the UMC website with new episodes airing weekly through Nov. 15.

DEVELOPMENT

Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore are set to produce an animated series titled “Princesses Wear Pants” with partner Atomic Cartoons. The show is based on a book series of the same name, which follows Princess Penelope Pineapple as she goes on adventures to empower young girls. “One of the things that I’m hoping we can exemplify is that women working together can accomplish great things. I love the idea of girls helping girls, girls cooperating, [and] not competing,” Guthrie said. “Nothing is just a small little kid book anymore, [and] these are important conversations about “what is womanhood?” What does it mean to be a strong young woman?”

AWARDS

The non-profit organization HUMANITAS has announced a call for entries for its 44th annual HUMANITAS prize awards. Eligible categories include comedy feature film, drama feature film, family feature film, independent feature film, feature documentary, 60-minute drama, 30-minute comedy and children’s teleplay (animated or live action). Teleplays or films wishing to be considered for the prize must be submitted by Oct. 15 and more details, including submission guidelines, can be found on the HUMANITAS website.

RATINGS

“America’s Got Talent” rose by nearly 20% in both adults 18-49 and total viewers on Tuesday night, spiking to a new high in viewers and a 3-month high in the key demo. The NBC series drew a 2.2 rating and 12.8 million viewers. The Season 13 finale airs Wednesday night.