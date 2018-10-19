TV News Roundup: Showtime Drops Official Trailer for ‘Black Monday’

In today’s TV News roundup, Showtime dropped a new trailer for its upcoming comedy “Black Monday” and Facebook Watch released a new clip from the second season of “Red Table Talk.”

DATES

Netflix will release “Motown Magic” on Nov. 20. The children’s series inspired by the iconic music of Motown will feature original characters in a fantastical world from Josh Wakely. The show will feature 52 newly-recorded versions of songs first made famous by artists including Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gay, the Jackson 5, Lionel Richie, the Supremes, the Temptations and Stevie Wonder. Some of the contemporary artists who will be featured in the 11-minute episodes include Ne-Yo, Becky G, BJ The Chicago Kid, Skylar Grey, Calum Scott and Trombone Shorty.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime released the official trailer for its upcoming comedy “Black Monday,” which is set to premiere Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. Released on the anniversary of the United States’ worst stock market crash in Wall Street history, the trailer follows Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall who play a group of Wall Street outsiders working to bring about the end to one of the world’s largest financial systems. David Caspe and Jordan Cahan are executive producing the show alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who also directed the pilot. Watch the full trailer below.

Facebook Watch released a new clip from the platform’s second season of “Red Table Talk,” hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. In the clip, actor Will Smith joins his family to discuss their family dynamic and his relationship with his wife. “Red Table Talk” is set to return Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Facebook Watch. Watch the full clip below.

CASTING

Paloma Faith has joined the upcoming EPIX drama series “Pennyworth” as series regular Bet Sykes, a sharp-tongued, sadistic villain. The new drama series, based on DC characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, will follow Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) after he forms a security company and begins working with the young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge). Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon are executive producing, and production for “Pennyworth” is set to begin Oct. 22.

Jason Fuchs, Kecia Lewis and James Le Gros are set to take on recurring guest roles in Fox’s upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller “The Passage.” McKinley Belcher III was also upped from guest star to series regular alongside Jennifer Ferrin who will play the new recurring role of Elizabeth, the wife of scientist Dr. Jonas Lear. Based on author Justin Cronin’s book trilogy, “The Passage” is executive produced by Ridley Scott, Matt Reeves and Elizabeth Heldens and is set to premiere in 2019.

DEVELOPMENT

Entertainment One has acquired the television rights for “Sons and Soldiers: The Untold Story of the Jews Who Escaped the Nazis and Returned with the U.S. Army to Fight Hitler,” a novel by Bruce Henderson. A true story, “Sons and Soldiers” follows a group of young German-Jewish men, nicknamed the Ritchie Boys, who flee to America before returning to Europe as members of the U.S. army. Eric Tuchman has been tapped to write with David Ayer directing and producing alongside Chris Long. Ayer has previously worked on the Netflix film “Bright” and Tuchman is known for his work on the television series “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Showtime has named Adam Townsend as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Showtime Network, replacing Christina Spade, who now serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer of CBS. In his new position, Townsend will manage all financial matters relating to Showtime Networks’ businesses while serving as the network’s primary liaison to CBS. Previously Townsend worked as the executive vice president of investor relations for CBS before being promoted to executive vice president of corporate finance and investor relations in 2016. Before joining CBS, Townsend worked at Hambrecht & Quist, JP Morgan and E*Trade.

FESTIVALS

NBCUniversal announced the host and presenters for its 13th annual Short Film Festival on Oct. 28. Zainab Johnson is set to host the finale screening and the awards ceremony. Melissa Barrera, Melissa Fumero, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Joseph Lee, Lyric Lewis, Trace Lysette, Kay Oyegun, Tess Paras, Bernardo Saracino, Mary Sohn, Kellee Stewart and David E. Talbert will present awards in nine categories. This year also marks the festival’s introduction of the Next Generation Filmmaker Award alongside the returning HARNESS Social Impact Award and the Critics’ Choice Award.

PROGRAMMING

Showtime subscribers can now watch the season six premiere of “Ray Donovan,” 10 days before its premiere on Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. The episode is only available to Showtime subscribers on Showtime streaming, Showtime Anytime and On Demand. This season will feature the return of Liev Schreiber as the show’s titular character who must now navigate the Staten Island Police Department while working for media mogul Samantha Winslow (Susan Sarandon).