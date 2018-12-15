TV News Roundup: Nathasha Lyonne’s ‘Russian Doll’ Sets Netflix Premiere Date

On Friday’s roundup, Netflix announces the premiere date for “Russian Doll” and Benedict Cumberbatch’s “Brexit” film has a premiere date on HBO

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime has released a new teaser for the upcoming comedy series, “Black Monday,” which will premiere Sunday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series stars and is executive produced by Don Cheadle and also features Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, and Paul Scheer. “Black Monday” takes viewers back to Oct. 19, 1987 – a.k.a. Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street, and examines how a group of outsiders took on the old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system.

NBC has released a first look featurette with interviews with James Spader, Megan Boone, and the cast of “The Blacklist.” The series will return for its sixth season with a two-night/two-part premiere event beginning Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. and continuing Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. In the new season, following the startling revelation that Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader) isn’t who he says he is, Elizabeth Keen (Boone) is torn between the relationship she’s developed with the man assumed to be her father and her desire to get to the bottom of years of secrets and lies.

DATES

“Brexit,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, will debut Saturday, Jan. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The film is an HBO Films, BBC Studios, Channel 4, and House Productions presentation. The result of the Brexit referendum in summer 2016 caused a political earthquake, and this feature-length drama goes behind the scenes, revealing the personalities, strategies and feuds of the Leave and Remain campaigns. Watch the trailer below:

The dramedy series “Russian Doll” will premiere Feb. 1 on Netflix. It stars Natasha Lyonne as a woman who gets caught in a mysterious loop, repeatedly attending the same party and dying at the end of the night, only to awake the next day unharmed. The series is co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, who all serve as executive producers, with Headland and Lyonne as writers for the series.

Amazon will premiere all six episodes of Prime Original Series “Informer” Friday, Jan. 11 on Prime Video in the US. Written and created by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, the thriller follows Raza Shar (Nabhaan Rizwan), a young man of Pakistani descent, born and raised in East London. After a series of unfortunate events not coincidentally tied to the color of his skin, Raza is coerced into becoming a counter-terrorist officer’s newest undercover informer. The trailer is below:

AWARDS

Claire Foy and producer Chuck Lorre will receive special honors at the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards gala. Also a Critics’ Choice Awards nominee for best supporting actress in “First Man,” Foy will accept the #SeeHer Award, for her work in presenting authentic portrayals of women. The creator of TV comedies as “The Big Bang Theory,” “Mom,” and “The Kominsky Method,” Lorre will receive the Critics’ Choice Creative Achievement Award. The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on The CW Network on Sunday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. ET (delayed PT).