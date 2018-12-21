TV News Roundup: Bravo Announces ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Premiere Date

Bravo reveals the premiere date for Season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and Johnny Weir is among new cast members for Netflix’s “Spinning Out.”

DATES

Bravo Media’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” returns for Season 9 on Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Lisa Vanderpump are joined by new housewife Denise Richards and friend Camille Grammer this time around.

MTV’s docuseries “True Life” will return with a new franchise “True Life/Now” set to premiere Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. Four episodes will uncover stories of real people immersed in today’s biggest social phenomena ranging from Kardashian fanaticism to photo filter addiction.

“WTF Baron Davis” will premiere Jan. 20 at 11 p.m on Fuse. It is a new, eight-episode comedy series starring two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis and NBA impersonator and social media star Brandon Armstrong — and becomes the first scripted sitcom to have its first-run TV premiere on the network.

CASTING

Johnny Weir, Sarah Wright Olsen, Will Kemp, Kaitlyn Leeb, Amanda Zhou and Mitchell Edwards have joined the cast of Netflix’s “Spinning Out.” The upcoming 2019 series follows Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), a skater whose career was derailed by a disastrous fall and gets another chance when she’s paired up with a talented bad-boy partner. “Spinning Out” will also star Willow Shields and Evan Roderick.

ACQUISITIONS

Comedy Central has acquired all seven seasons of “Parks and Recreation” from NBCUniversal Distribution. The comedy series will make its Comedy Central debut with an all-day marathon on Jan. 21. Select episodes will be available to stream on cc.com and the CC App.