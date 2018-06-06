TV News Roundup: ‘American Idol’ Announces Audition Dates, Locations for Season 2

In today’s roundup, “Queen Sugar” added new cast members and directors to its third season, and “American Idol” announced dates and cities for its summer auditions.

AWARD SHOWS

PromaxBDA will honor Debra L. Lee, BET networks chairman and CEO emeritus, with its lifetime achievement award. The marketing, promotion and design association will present Lee with the distinction at the PromaxBDA Conference in New York on June 14.

DATES

ABC has announced the audition tour locations and dates for the second reboot season of “American Idol.” Starting Aug. 25, the “Idol” team will be traveling to 20 cities in search of its next amateur stars. This year’s tour stops include Orlando, Fla. and San Diego, Calif. (Aug. 25); Chattanooga, Tenn. and Scottsdale, Ariz. (Aug. 28); Charlotte, N.C., Albuquerque, N.M., and Seattle, Wash. (Aug. 31); Boise, Idaho (Sep. 2); Richmond, Va. and Plano, Texas (Sep. 3); Houston, Texas (Sep. 4); Austin, Texas, Philadelphia, Pa., and Oklahoma City, Okla. (Sep. 6); Buffalo, N.Y., Kansas City, Mo., and Shreveport, La. (Sep. 9); Columbus, Ohio and Little Rock, Ark. (Sep. 12); and Charleston, W.Va. (Sep. 15).

DEVELOPMENT

Ava Duvernay‘s “Queen Sugar” has filled out its Season 3 directorial lineup, including newcomers Nijla Mu’min, Christina Choe, Ayoka Chenzira and Rachel Raimist, as well as the return of showrunner Kat Candler. The talent rounds out this season’s all-female directing team, joining previously announced directors DeMane Davis, Patricia Cardoso, Shaz Bennett, Maria Govan, and Lauren Wolkstein. New additions to the cast include Vivien Ngo, Tony Aidan Vo, and Elyse Dinh McCrillis. Oprah Winfrey will continue on as executive producer.