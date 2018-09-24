You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Paley Center to Host ‘West Side Story’ Celebration Event

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
West Side Story
CREDIT: Courtesy of United Artists

In today’s TV News Roundup, the Paley Center for Media is hosting a “West Side Story” celebration event and Fox is partnering with Turnaround Arts for a new social media campaign. 

DATES

Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights for the rom-com “California No” and is set to release the film Dec. 4 on VOD, DVD and Blu-ray. Written and directed by Ned Ehrbar, the film follows a Hollywood junketeer named Elliot (Noah Segan) who discovers that his wife (Ursula Mills) believes they are involved in an open marriage. Ehrbar also produced the film alongside Samantha Kern, Coco Quinn, Segan and Chad Nicholson, in association with Lost Colony Films and Birthday Suit Productions. Jordan Hinson and Jesse Stern are executive producers.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Viacom Inc. has appointed Megan Ring as its new executive vice president of production at Viacom Media Networks. In the newly created position, Ring will manage domestic production for scripted, unscripted, short-form and live events across Viacom’s brands, including Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, CMT, TV Land, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network and BET. Previously Ring worked as the SVP of production for Comedy Central, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT. “Megan is a seasoned production executive with a proven record of ensuring Viacom shows are produced at the highest quality, on time and on budget,” said chief operating officer of Viacom Media Networks Sarah Levy. “As our brands accelerate their push into new distribution platforms and models, having someone as whip-smart and savvy as Megan at the helm of production further ensures our company’s continued success.”

Related

EVENTS

In celebration of “West Side Story” director-choreographer Jerome Robbins, The Paley Center for Media has partnered with Words on Dance to present “Words on Dance: Jerome Robbins and West Side Story” on Oct. 11 as part of its PaleyLive Fall 2018 season. The program will feature clips from “West Side Story” alongside home movies taken on set, rare TV interviews, and dance footage. The 1961 film cast will also take part in a discussion about Robbins choreography and their experiences working with him on the film. Tickets are available for purchase on the Paley Center website.

INITIATIVES

Fox Broadcasting Company and 21st Century Fox have partnered with Turnaround Arts for a new social media campaign, which will kick off at Monday’s “Empire” season five premiere event in New York. As part of the campaign, the two companies will donate $2 to Turnaround Arts for every tweet, retweet and Facebook post using the hashtags #EMPIRESTARGivesBack and #Promo until they reach $50,000 or the end of the campaign on Dec. 31. Fox will also be selling merchandise featuring original portraits of Cookie and Ludicrous by artist Derrick Adams, with all proceeds going to Turnaround Arts. Turnaround Arts is a national program of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts that works to empower struggling schools with arts programs and arts-based learning across a variety of subject areas.

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More TV

  • West Side Story

    TV News Roundup: Paley Center to Host 'West Side Story' Celebration Event

    In today’s TV News Roundup, the Paley Center for Media is hosting a “West Side Story” celebration event and Fox is partnering with Turnaround Arts for a new social media campaign.  DATES Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights for the rom-com “California No” and is set to release the film Dec. 4 on VOD, […]

  • New Amsterdam review

    TV Review: NBC's 'New Amsterdam'

    In today’s TV News Roundup, the Paley Center for Media is hosting a “West Side Story” celebration event and Fox is partnering with Turnaround Arts for a new social media campaign.  DATES Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights for the rom-com “California No” and is set to release the film Dec. 4 on VOD, […]

  • Bill Cosby

    Bill Cosby Prosecutor Seeks 5 to 10 Years in Prison

    In today’s TV News Roundup, the Paley Center for Media is hosting a “West Side Story” celebration event and Fox is partnering with Turnaround Arts for a new social media campaign.  DATES Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights for the rom-com “California No” and is set to release the film Dec. 4 on VOD, […]

  • Valley of the Boom Review

    TV Review: 'Valley of the Boom'

    In today’s TV News Roundup, the Paley Center for Media is hosting a “West Side Story” celebration event and Fox is partnering with Turnaround Arts for a new social media campaign.  DATES Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights for the rom-com “California No” and is set to release the film Dec. 4 on VOD, […]

  • The Lifeboat Clique

    'Lifeboat Clique' Series Adaptation in Development at CW

    In today’s TV News Roundup, the Paley Center for Media is hosting a “West Side Story” celebration event and Fox is partnering with Turnaround Arts for a new social media campaign.  DATES Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights for the rom-com “California No” and is set to release the film Dec. 4 on VOD, […]

  • Chris Evans Hailee Steinfeld Reese Witherspoon

    Star Power, Image Concerns Drive Apple's Original Content Strategy

    In today’s TV News Roundup, the Paley Center for Media is hosting a “West Side Story” celebration event and Fox is partnering with Turnaround Arts for a new social media campaign.  DATES Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights for the rom-com “California No” and is set to release the film Dec. 4 on VOD, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad