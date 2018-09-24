TV News Roundup: Paley Center to Host ‘West Side Story’ Celebration Event

In today’s TV News Roundup, the Paley Center for Media is hosting a “West Side Story” celebration event and Fox is partnering with Turnaround Arts for a new social media campaign.

DATES

Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights for the rom-com “California No” and is set to release the film Dec. 4 on VOD, DVD and Blu-ray. Written and directed by Ned Ehrbar, the film follows a Hollywood junketeer named Elliot (Noah Segan) who discovers that his wife (Ursula Mills) believes they are involved in an open marriage. Ehrbar also produced the film alongside Samantha Kern, Coco Quinn, Segan and Chad Nicholson, in association with Lost Colony Films and Birthday Suit Productions. Jordan Hinson and Jesse Stern are executive producers.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Viacom Inc. has appointed Megan Ring as its new executive vice president of production at Viacom Media Networks. In the newly created position, Ring will manage domestic production for scripted, unscripted, short-form and live events across Viacom’s brands, including Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, CMT, TV Land, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network and BET. Previously Ring worked as the SVP of production for Comedy Central, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT. “Megan is a seasoned production executive with a proven record of ensuring Viacom shows are produced at the highest quality, on time and on budget,” said chief operating officer of Viacom Media Networks Sarah Levy. “As our brands accelerate their push into new distribution platforms and models, having someone as whip-smart and savvy as Megan at the helm of production further ensures our company’s continued success.”

EVENTS

In celebration of “West Side Story” director-choreographer Jerome Robbins, The Paley Center for Media has partnered with Words on Dance to present “Words on Dance: Jerome Robbins and West Side Story” on Oct. 11 as part of its PaleyLive Fall 2018 season. The program will feature clips from “West Side Story” alongside home movies taken on set, rare TV interviews, and dance footage. The 1961 film cast will also take part in a discussion about Robbins choreography and their experiences working with him on the film. Tickets are available for purchase on the Paley Center website.

INITIATIVES

Fox Broadcasting Company and 21st Century Fox have partnered with Turnaround Arts for a new social media campaign, which will kick off at Monday’s “Empire” season five premiere event in New York. As part of the campaign, the two companies will donate $2 to Turnaround Arts for every tweet, retweet and Facebook post using the hashtags #EMPIRESTARGivesBack and #Promo until they reach $50,000 or the end of the campaign on Dec. 31. Fox will also be selling merchandise featuring original portraits of Cookie and Ludicrous by artist Derrick Adams, with all proceeds going to Turnaround Arts. Turnaround Arts is a national program of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts that works to empower struggling schools with arts programs and arts-based learning across a variety of subject areas.