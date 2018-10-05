TV News Roundup: Syfy Announces ‘Nightflyers’ Premiere Date

In today’s TV News Roundup, Syfy announces the premiere date for George R.R. Martin’s “Nightflyers,” and CBS All Access drops a “Tell Me A Story” trailer at New York Comic-Con.

DATES



Syfy has announced all 10 episodes of George R.R. Martin‘s “Nightflyers” will stream Dec. 2 across all of its digital platforms. The show is set in 2093 and follows a team of scientists journeying to find new life forms, only to learn the true horror isn’t out in the universe but on their own ship. For those who want to watch more traditionally, the series premiere will air on the Syfy network Dec. 2 at 10 p.m., with the subsequent episodes airing nightly through Dec. 6. The final five episodes will air between Dec. 9 and 13, in the same time slot.

CASTING

Jodi Balfour, known for her roles in “Bomb Girls” and “Quarry,” has been cast as a series regular as pilot Ellen Waverly in the forthcoming Ronald D. Moore scripted space drama “For All Mankind” for Apple. Balfour joins a cast of stars including Joel Kinnamen, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten and Wrenn Schmidt in the drama that explores what the world would be like if the space race had never ended.

FIRST LOOKS

The trailer for upcoming CBS All Access thriller “Tell Me A Story” was unveiled today during the panel for the series at New York Comic-Con. Premiering on Halloween, the story re-imagines popular fairy tales in a dark and twisted light, set in modern day New York City. The cast includes James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara, Paul Wesley and Kim Cattrall.

SPECIALS

In honor of Veterans Day, The American Veterans Center returns this year with their annual broadcast of “American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes.” Paying tribute and lending voices to the stories of service men and women will be John Krasinski, Matthew McConaughey, Harrison Ford, Scarlett Johansson, Robin Roberts and Gary Sinise. Presenters include Maria Menounos, Omar Epps and Sarah Drew with performances by Kellie Pickler and Leslie Odom Jr. The special will be filmed Oct. 27 in Washington DC and air on television the following weekend.