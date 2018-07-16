TV News Roundup: Nick Cannon to Host 2018 Teen Choice Awards

In today’s roundup Fox selected Nick Cannon to host the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, and Starz announced the premiere date for LeBron James’ new docu-series.

ACQUISITIONS

UP TV and Freeform have licensed the cable rights to ABC‘s “Fresh Off the Boat.” The family sitcom stars Constance Wu, Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, and Lucille Song as a Taiwanese immigrant family adjusting to life in America. The fifth season of “Fresh Off the Boat” will air on ABC in the fall.

AWARDS SHOWS

Comedian and TV personality Nick Cannon has been tapped to host the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, airing Aug. 12 on Fox. The former “America’s Got Talent” host will emcee the two-hour show at the Forum, which will feature the 2018 nominees including Lucy Hale, Hudson Yang, and Maddie Ziegler.

DATES

“Warriors of Liberty City,” an original docu-series from Starz, will premiere on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Executive produced by LeBron James, “Warriors of Liberty City” documents the lives of young kids participating in a youth football program in Miami, Fla. that has a reputation as one of the NFL’s most efficient football factories.

“Me Time,” a new variety talk series from Raycom Media, will premiere in fall 2018 on all Raycom Media markets. Headlined by Frances Callier and Angela V. Shelton, each episode will focus on exigent topics and news, including live interviews and video chats with special guests and viewers.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu‘s new drama series “The First” will premiere Sept. 14. Sean Penn stars in the show about a team of astronauts who travel to space and become the first humans to land on Mars. The space odyssey drama also stars Natascha McElhone as visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram. Hulu released first-look photos for the show, which can be viewed below.

CREDIT: Hulu