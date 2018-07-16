TV News Roundup: Nick Cannon to Host 2018 Teen Choice Awards

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nick Cannon King of the Dancehall
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s roundup Fox selected Nick Cannon to host the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, and Starz announced the premiere date for LeBron James’ new docu-series.

ACQUISITIONS

UP TV and Freeform have licensed the cable rights to ABC‘s “Fresh Off the Boat.” The family sitcom stars Constance Wu, Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, and Lucille Song as a Taiwanese immigrant family adjusting to life in America. The fifth season of “Fresh Off the Boat” will air on ABC in the fall.

AWARDS SHOWS

Comedian and TV personality Nick Cannon has been tapped to host the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, airing Aug. 12 on Fox. The former “America’s Got Talent” host will emcee the two-hour show at the Forum, which will feature the 2018 nominees including Lucy Hale, Hudson Yang, and Maddie Ziegler.

DATES

Warriors of Liberty City,” an original docu-series from Starz, will premiere on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Executive produced by LeBron James, “Warriors of Liberty City” documents the lives of young kids participating in a youth football program in Miami, Fla. that has a reputation as one of the NFL’s most efficient football factories.

Me Time,” a new variety talk series from Raycom Media, will premiere in fall 2018 on all Raycom Media markets. Headlined by Frances Callier and Angela V. Shelton, each episode will focus on exigent topics and news, including live interviews and video chats with special guests and viewers.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu‘s new drama series “The First” will premiere Sept. 14. Sean Penn stars in the show about a team of astronauts who travel to space and become the first humans to land on Mars. The space odyssey drama also stars Natascha McElhone as visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram. Hulu released first-look photos for the show, which can be viewed below.

THE FIRST -- Sean Penn leads an ensemble cast in this near-future drama about a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars. Under the direction of visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), the crew contends with peril and personal sacrifice as they undertake the greatest pioneering feat in human history. Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone) and Tom Hagerty (Sean Penn), shown. (Photo by: Paul Schrimaldi/Hulu)
CREDIT: Hulu
THE FIRST -- Sean Penn leads an ensemble cast in this near-future drama about a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars. Under the direction of visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), the crew contends with peril and personal sacrifice as they undertake the greatest pioneering feat in human history. Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), shown. (Photo by: Paul Schrimaldi/Hulu)
CREDIT: Hulu

More TV

  • Will Catlett

    'Love Is___' Star William Catlett Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s roundup Fox selected Nick Cannon to host the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, and Starz announced the premiere date for LeBron James’ new docu-series. ACQUISITIONS UP TV and Freeform have licensed the cable rights to ABC‘s “Fresh Off the Boat.” The family sitcom stars Constance Wu, Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, and Lucille Song as […]

  • Nick Cannon King of the Dancehall

    TV News Roundup: Nick Cannon to Host 2018 Teen Choice Awards

    In today’s roundup Fox selected Nick Cannon to host the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, and Starz announced the premiere date for LeBron James’ new docu-series. ACQUISITIONS UP TV and Freeform have licensed the cable rights to ABC‘s “Fresh Off the Boat.” The family sitcom stars Constance Wu, Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, and Lucille Song as […]

  • Rugrats. Nickeoldeon Animation Studios

    'Rugrats' Relaunch Set With Nickelodeon Series, Paramount Movie

    In today’s roundup Fox selected Nick Cannon to host the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, and Starz announced the premiere date for LeBron James’ new docu-series. ACQUISITIONS UP TV and Freeform have licensed the cable rights to ABC‘s “Fresh Off the Boat.” The family sitcom stars Constance Wu, Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, and Lucille Song as […]

  • Sacha Baron Cohen

    Showtime Counters Sacha Baron Cohen 'Stolen Valor' Claims

    In today’s roundup Fox selected Nick Cannon to host the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, and Starz announced the premiere date for LeBron James’ new docu-series. ACQUISITIONS UP TV and Freeform have licensed the cable rights to ABC‘s “Fresh Off the Boat.” The family sitcom stars Constance Wu, Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, and Lucille Song as […]

  • Wyatt Russell in Lodge 49 AMC

    TV Review: AMC's 'Lodge 49' Starring Wyatt Russell

    In today’s roundup Fox selected Nick Cannon to host the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, and Starz announced the premiere date for LeBron James’ new docu-series. ACQUISITIONS UP TV and Freeform have licensed the cable rights to ABC‘s “Fresh Off the Boat.” The family sitcom stars Constance Wu, Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, and Lucille Song as […]

  • Zoey Deutch

    Ryan Murphy Netflix Series 'The Politician' Casts Zoey Deutch, Three More Series Regulars

    In today’s roundup Fox selected Nick Cannon to host the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, and Starz announced the premiere date for LeBron James’ new docu-series. ACQUISITIONS UP TV and Freeform have licensed the cable rights to ABC‘s “Fresh Off the Boat.” The family sitcom stars Constance Wu, Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, and Lucille Song as […]

  • "Refuge" -- Eric is called in

    'Ransom' Renewed by CBS for Season 3

    In today’s roundup Fox selected Nick Cannon to host the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, and Starz announced the premiere date for LeBron James’ new docu-series. ACQUISITIONS UP TV and Freeform have licensed the cable rights to ABC‘s “Fresh Off the Boat.” The family sitcom stars Constance Wu, Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, and Lucille Song as […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad