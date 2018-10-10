TV News Roundup: ‘SNL’ Releases Teaser for Seth Meyers-Hosted Episode (Watch)

In Today’s TV News Roundup, Netflix has cast Freya Allen and Anya Chalotra in its upcoming adaptation of “The Witcher,” and “SNL” has teased the upcoming hosting appearance of series alum Seth Meyers.

DATES

Season two of the Amazon Prime series “Patriot” is set to premiere Nov. 9, starring Michael Dorman (“Wonderland”), and written and directed by Steve Conrad (“The Pursuit of Happyness”). This season will follow Dorman as he continues in his efforts to influence the Iran presidential election, this time without his bag of 11 million euros. Terry O’Quinn will also return as Dorman’s father alongside newcomer Debra Winger who will play his mother. Other cast members include Michael Chernus, Aliette Opheim, Kurtwood Smith and Kathleen Munroe. Watch the season trailer below.

Fox Sport’s 1 announced that its new show “Fair Game With Kristine Leahy” will premiere Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m. ET. Filmed in Santa Monica, the show will feature single-guest episodes, during which host Kristine Leahy will mix in-depth sit-down interviews with rapid-fire inquiries and fun segments talking about pop culture, music, fashion or social media. Guests of the show will include former professional football player Ray Rice, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, “Transformers” actor Josh Duhamel, Olympic gold medal gymnast Nastia Liukin and WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder.

FIRST LOOKS

YouTube has released a new trailer for the fourth season of its original comedy series “Foursome, ” starring Jenn McAllister and Rickey Thompson. This season, the original foursome will reunite for the first time since adolescence before leaving Andie (McAllister) to face her junior year alone. The show also stars Cameron Moulene, Sarah Gilman, James Morosini, Jesse Leigh, Monica Sherer, Rahart Adams, John Milhiser, and Maddy Whitby. Created by Selyna Warren and Marissa Read, “Foursome” is the longest running YouTube Original show and will launch its fourth season Oct. 24. Watch the trailer below.

USA Network has released the first promo and artwork for its upcoming music showcase series “Real Country” featuring Shania Twain, Jake Owen and Travis Tritt. During each episode, the three stars will select emerging solo artists, duos and groups to perform in country music showcases, the best of which will then be selected to compete in the finale episode for the chance to be named one of country music’s next breakout acts. The eight-part series will premiere Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. ET. with Twain, Nicolle Yaron, Stijn Bakkers and Leslie Garvin executive producing. Watch the teaser below.

“SNL” has announced Seth Meyers’ return to its Studio 8H with a new teaser video. Meyers, who is set to host Saturday’s episode with musical guest Paul Simon, opens the trailer on a moving chair before panning out to Kenan Thompson and Alex Moffat who comment on the absurdity of Meyers’ announcement. Watch the teaser below.

Sundance TV and Seesaw films have released the first-image of Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd in the the short-form comedy series “State of the Union.” The show, which is set to air on Sundance TV in early 2019, follows married couple Louise and Tom (Pike and O’Dowd) who end every marriage counseling meeting with a trip to the pub. Amy Jackson produced the series alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Nick Hornby. Stephen Frears is executive producing and directing.

DEVELOPMENTS

MTV has announced a new “Jersey Shore” YouTube Channel, starring fan-favorite cast members and friends, in addition to linear show clips, behind-the-scenes moments and best-of compilations.The channel will launch Oct. 18 and will feature original content with shows such as “Cooking in the Crib with Snooki & Joey,” “Moms with Attitude,” “Sneak Peeks” and “Joey Reacts to the Jersey Shore.” New titles will also be added in coming weeks.

CASTINGS

Michael Keaton and Owen Wilson will star alongside Necar Zadegan in an upcoming two-part episode of IFC‘s “Documentary Now!” The episode, titled “Batsh*t Valley,” will headline the seven-episode lineup, with both parts premiering back-to-back Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. Wilson will play Father Ra-Shawbard, the self-proclaimed spiritual leader of a cult who must avoid an FBI agent (Keaton) with his strong-willed assistant Ra-Sharir (Zadegan). “Documentary Now!” is co-created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas and executive produced by Lorne Michaels.

James Cromwell has joined the third season of “Berlin Station,” Epix’s modern-day spy series premiering Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In a recurring guest role, Cromwell will play Gilbert Dorn, a former CIA legend who appears on a podcast and reveals information about past missions. Cromwell has previously acted in several films including “Star Trek: First Contact,” “L.A. Confidential,” “The Green Mile,” “Secretariat” and “Marshall.” He is repped by Paradigm.

Netflix has cast Freya Allen and Anya Chalotra in its upcoming adaptation of “The Witcher.” Allen will play Ciri, the princess of Cintra and Chalotra will play a powerful sorceress named Yennefer. Together they join Henry Cavill who is set to play the central protagonist Geralt of Rivia as well as Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read and Millie Brady. Alik Sakharov is directing the series alongside Alex Garcia Lopez and Charlotte Brändström.

PROGRAMMING

UPtv has announced its upcoming holiday programming, which will 45 movie titles, seven of which will be U.S. movie premieres, and a “GilMORE the Merrier” marathon, all spanning 55 days. UPtv will kick off the programming Nov. 1 before the first U.S premiere movie “The Christmas Switch” airs on Nov. 4. Scott Patterson will also host the 153 hour “Gilmore Girls” marathon, which is set to begin Nov. 19 at 3 p.m.