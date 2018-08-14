TV News Roundup: Netflix Renews ‘Fastest Car,’ Greenlights Two New Automotive Shows

In today’s roundup, Netflix greenlit two original automobile-centric series, “Car Masters: Rust to Riches” and “Hyperdrive,” while Viacom appointed Brandon Yam as its new VP and GM of Viacom Digital Studios International.

GREENLIGHTS

Netflix has approved two new original series about cars, titled “Car Masters: Rust to Riches” and “Hyperdrive,” to premiere on the streaming service Sept. 14 and in 2019, respectively. “Car Masters,” hosted by Mark Towle, is a car makeover show, while “Hyperdrive” is a competition series that pits race car drivers against one another on a giant automobile obstacle course.

RENEWALS

Netflix has renewed the car racing competition series, “Fastest Car,” for a second season. Season 2 will begin production in late 2018, on track for a 2019 premiere date. The reality show’s sophomore season will follow the same formula as the first: “supercars” versus “sleeper cars.”

TLC‘s variety talk series “Dr. Pimple Popper” will return for a second season. In the latest season, dermatologist Sandra Lee will continue to offer advice and treatment to guests with odd skin conditions. Season 2 of “Dr. Pimple Popper” will premiere in January 2019.

Game Show Network has renewed “America Says” for a second season. Actor John Michael Higgins will return to host the competition show’s sophomore season, which will follow the same format as the first, prompting contestants with open-ended questions on a variety of topics, with the chance to win a grand prize of $15,000.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Viacom International Media Networks has hired Brandon Yam as its new VP and GM, international short form business unit. Yam’s unit will focus on MTV, Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central in terms of creating, distributing and monetizing digital content for Viacom’s flagship brands outside of the U.S.

