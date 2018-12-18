TV News Roundup: NBC Announces Midseason Premiere Dates

×
THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" -- Pictured: (l-r) Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

In today’s roundup, NBC reveals midseason premiere dates for six shows, including “The Voice.”

DATES 

NBC has announced midseason premiere dates for four returning and two new series. “The Voice” will air Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m., and March 5 at 8 p.m. It will return April 23 at 8 p.m. The third season of “World of Dance” will air Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. and return to its regular timeslot on March 3 at 8 p.m. Season 2 of “Good Girls” returns March 3 at 10 p.m, and comedy series “A.P. Bio” comes back March 7 at 8:30 p.m. New series “The Enemy Within” will air Feb. 25 at 10 p.m., and “The Village” will premiere March 12 at 10 p.m. and April 2 at 9 p.m.

EXECUTIVE NEWS 

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and its board of trustees has announced the appointment of former Twitter exec Adam Sharp as the president and CEO of the organization. Sharp was the head of news, government, and elections at Twitter, and had been working as the Academy’s interim president and CEO since February. He will lead the organization’s operations including sales, promotion, marketing, financial management and planning of its various Emmy Award programs.

Related

NBC’s alternative and reality group is solidifying its executive leadership team with a key hire and three promotions, all at the executive vice president level. The division has tapped Jenny Groom to spearhead alternative programming and development at the network, while George Sealey will oversee creative affairs for projects ordered into production at Universal Television Alternative Studio. Enrique Guillen will continue to drive international commercial strategy as John Pollak fills a similar role domestically for both Universal Television Alternative Studio and the first-run syndication business.

INITIATIVES

The 2019 CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase will see Stephen Guarino (“I’m Dying Up Here”) returning to direct, Sheila Carrasco (“Jane the Virgin”) serving as head writer and Tess Paras (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) acting as assistant director. All three are previous participants of the CBS showcase. In addition, the showcase has created, for the first time, a writers’ room with 11 alumni of the program. This inaugural initiative will provide the writing participants greater exposure to the creative community and the opportunity to share their experience with this year’s participants.

