TV News Roundup: Jimmy Tatro Trips Hard in ‘Guest Book’ Clip (Exclusive Video)

In today’s roundup, TBS releases an exclusive clip for a new episode of “The Guest Book,” and El Rey Network appoints a VP of programming and acquisitions.

FIRST LOOKS

TBS’ “The Guest Book” has released an exclusive clip to Variety ahead of its new episode that will air Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. The comedy series is set at a oceanside retreat with a different guest star playing an vacationer each episode. The new episode features Michael Cassidy, Kimiko Glenn, Paul Dooley, and Jimmy Tatro.

RATINGS

Multiple shows hit seasons lows on Monday night in the broadcast ratings. “Manifest” (1.3, 6.3 million), “The Voice” (1.8, 9 million), “9-1-1” (1.2, 5.6 million), and “The Neighborhood” (1.0, 5.8 million) all saw their numbers slip enough from last week to hit new lows.

The premiere of “Jesús” starring Dudu Azevedo on Univision averaged 1.9 million viewers on Monday night, with 753,000 in adults 18-49. That gave the network double-digit audience advantages over Telemundo’s “La Sultana” among total viewers (79% advantage) and adults 18-49 (85% advantage).

EXECUTIVE NEWS

El Rey Network has appointed Mauricio Rios as vice president of programming and acquisitions. With his experience in programming content for U.S. Hispanics and young viewers, and his expertise in engaging these core audiences through digital and streaming platforms, Rios will also leverage his extensive relationships to help El Rey expand the brand across new platforms. He was previously director of programming and scheduling for Universo Channel, the entertainment and sports cable channel for U.S. Hispanics, part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.