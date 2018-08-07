TV News Roundup: ‘House of Cards’ Final Season Sets Premiere Date

Robin Wright House of Cards Costumes
CREDIT: Courtesy of David Giesbrecht / Netflix

In today’s roundup, Netflix sets the premiere date for the sixth and final season of “House of Cards,” while CBS previews an upcoming “Late Late Show” special inside the Paul McCartney “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

DATES

Claire Underwood is back. Robin Wright is taking center stage in the sixth and final season of “House of Cards,” which is set to premiere globally on Nov. 2, Netflix revealed today. Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, and Cody Fern are joining this season alongside Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, and Boris McGiver. Netflix also debuted new key art for Season 6. Take a look below.

House of Cards Season 6 Robin Wright

CASTING

Frances Turner, Cle Bennett, and Rich Ting have signed on to Season 4 of “The Man in the High Castle” for Amazon Studios. Turner will appear in a series regular role as Bell Mallory, who escapes from a Nazi concentration camp into the Japanese Pacific States and meets Bennett’s recurring character Elijiah, a militant Black nationalist. Together, the couple become members of a cell in the BCR, an urban guerilla movement dedicated to the liberation of African-Americans. Ting will recur as Captain Iijima, a driven, ambitious young detective in the Kempeitai and Kido’s close deputy.

SPECIALS

CBS will present “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool” on Monday, Aug. 20 from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT. The primetime special will feature never-before-seen footage from the segment where James Corden met with the Beatle in McCartney’s hometown. “After the shoot, while we sat in the edit, we had to cut so much we loved for time. Not only did Paul do a concert in that Liverpool pub, but James and he discussed so much in the car. We are so delighted CBS has given us this primetime special to make an hour-long version of this ‘Carpool Karaoke.’ Now everyone can see the joy of that concert and more of their chat,” said Ben Winston, executive producer of “The Late Late Show.”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” is heading to Florida to cover the midterm elections. Comedy Central announced that the special week of shows will be taped at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater. The episodes will air Monday, Oct. 29 through Thursday, Nov. 1 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Tickets for tapings are free and will only be available through “The Daily Show” at www.dailyshow.com/miami.

    In today's roundup, Netflix sets the premiere date for the sixth and final season of "House of Cards," while CBS previews an upcoming "Late Late Show" special inside the Paul McCartney "Carpool Karaoke" segment. DATES Claire Underwood is back. Robin Wright is taking center stage in the sixth and final season of "House of Cards," […]

