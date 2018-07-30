TV News Roundup: HBO Acquires Rights to USA Gymnastics, Larry Nassar Doc

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman listens to testimony during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on "Strengthening and Empowering U.S. Amateur Athletes," on Capitol Hill in WashingtonSenate Amateur Athletes, Washington, USA - 24 Jul 2018
CREDIT: Susan Walsh/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s roundup, HBO acquired the rights to the documentary “At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal,” and AT&T Audience released the trailer for the second season of “Mr. Mercedes.”

ACQUISITIONS

HBO Documentary Films has acquired worldwide TV and streaming rights to “At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal.” The documentary explores the sexual harassment, abuse and assault U.S. female gymnasts endured at the hands of team doctor Larry Nassar, who was recently sentenced to life in prison for his crimes against more than 150 current and former gymnasts. Featuring interviews with survivors, the film will premiere in 2019.

DATES

The TNT drama “The Last Ship” will return for a fifth season on Sept. 9 at 9 p.mET/PT. Season 5 will mark the final run for the series starring Eric Dane, Bridget Regan, and Adam Baldwin. The last season sees its core naval team navigating the political unrest and chaos that has ensued as the globe recovers from a deadly disease. Watch the teaser trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

TruTV has ordered a weekly award show pilot from Vulture. The untitled project will collect some of the funniest stories to hit the news each week and honor the headlines with a ceremony, bestowing awards upon the people involved. The pilot is being produced internally at TruTV, which has begun its casting search for the series’ hosts. Pam Wasserstein and David Haskell serve as executive producers.

FIRST LOOKS

AT&T Audience has released the trailer for the second season of the crime drama “Mr. Mercedes,” based on the novel by Stephen King. Season 2 begins a year after Harry Treadaway’s Bradley Hartsfield attempted mass murder, with Bradley in the hospital and retired detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) continuing to keep a close eye on his most enigmatic criminal subject. Watch the trailer below.

