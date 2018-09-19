TV News Roundup: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reveals First Look at Season 15

In today’s roundup, ABC releases key art for the 15th season of “Grey’s Anatomy,” and WWE will host the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

FIRST LOOKS

ABC has released key art and more details about the two-hour premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 15. The first hour of the premiere will have the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial vie for a new position. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) struggles to stay focused, while Maggie (Kelly McCreary) has to keep a big secret, and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) try to figure out their relationship. Meanwhile, Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex’s (Justin Chambers) honeymoon doesn’t go quite as planned. In the second hour, new doctors continue to shake up the hospital, Meredith bonds with a patient, while Jackson (Jesse Williams) struggles with the meaning behind recent experiences. And after making a life-changing choice, Jo forms an unexpected alliance. The premiere airs Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

WGN America released teasers for “Pure,” which will debut in early 2019. Inspired by true events, “Pure” is a six-episode drama about Noah Funk (Ryan Robbins), a newly elected Mennonite pastor who is determined to rid his community of drugs and its ties to ruthless Mexican cocaine cartels. Just when he thinks trouble is over, he and is wife Anna (Alex Paxon-Beesley) are thrust into a world of violence, greed, and betrayal. Watch the video below:

EVENTS

WWE, in partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority, will present the Crown Jewel at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, Nov. 2. The event will include a Universal Championship Triple Threat match featuring Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Braun Strowman, and the first-ever WWE World Cup tournament to determine the best in the world. Following the Greatest Royal Rumble in April, this is the second event as part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Crown Jewel will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

WWE has appointed Brian Nurse as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. Nurse will be a member of WWE’s senior leadership team and report to WWE Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon. He will be responsible for overseeing the legal affairs of the company and serve as principal legal advisor to the chairman and CEO, co-presidents, and the company’s executive management team. Nurse will oversee litigation, intellectual property, government relations, risk management, talent contracts and compliance. He will also serve as Corporate Secretary to WWE’s Board of Directors. Nurse brings more than 20 years of legal experience to WWE. Prior to joining WWE, Nurse was Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Secretary at Nestlé Waters North America.

Red Arrow Studios has promoted James Baker to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer. Baker will continue to report to Jan Frouman, chairman and CEO of the company, and be based in London. In his new role, Baker will be responsible for optimizing operational performance across Red Arrow’s production and distribution divisions, and directly managing select production territories and portfolio assets. Baker will also oversee human resources and the group’s project management office. Baker joined Red Arrow in 2011, and has held positions including president of production portfolio and managing director of Red Arrow Entertainment UK.