TV News Roundup: Fox Releases ‘Gotham’ Final Season Trailer and ‘Rent Live’ Key Art

Gotham renewed

In today’s TV news roundup, Fox released a new trailer for the last season of “Gotham,” as well as key art for its upcoming live version of “Rent,” and Deborah Ayorinde is joining NBC’s upcoming ensemble drama “The Village.”

FIRST LOOKS

Fox released a new, film-style trailer for the fifth and final season of “Gotham,” premiering Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. In the new season, Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) must face-off against villains who survived the attack on Gotham and are now reclaiming various territories throughout the city. Writer Bruno Heller is executive producing alongside Danny Cannon and John Stephens.

Variety has obtained an exclusive first look image of Fox‘s upcoming live musical “Rent.” In the new image, drag queen Valentina takes center stage alongside cast members Kiersey Clemons, Vanessa Hudgens, Brandon Victor Dixon, Brennin Hunt, Tinashe, Mario and Jordan Fisher. Directed by Michael Greif and Alex Rudzinski, “Rent” is set to air Jan. 27 on Fox.

CASTING

Deborah Ayorinde has booked a role on NBC‘s upcoming ensemble drama “The Village,” Variety has learned exclusively. Ayorinde will recur as Dana, a woman from Ben’s (Jerod Haynes) past. The show, which centers on the inhabitants of a Brooklyn apartment building, comes from creators Mike Daniels and Diane Kredensor and will premiere Mar. 12, 2019. Ayorinde will also appear in the upcoming third season of “True Detective” on HBO. Her past projects include “Marvel’s Luke Cage” and the feature film “Girls Trip.”

