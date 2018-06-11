TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘GLOW’ Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Netflix gives releases the first trailer for “Glow” Season 2 and an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of “Genius.”

CASTING

Veteran reporters Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink are teaming up to host Fox’s “Thursday Night Football,” the network announced Friday. In addition to co-anchoring the pre-game show, the pair of broadcast journalists will also contribute feature reports to “Fox NFL Kickoff” and “Fox NFL Sundays,” joining a lineup that includes commentary from Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Mike Pereira.

Freeform has rounded out the cast for “Good Trouble,” the spinoff to “The Fosters” following Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez). Added as series regulars are Tommy Martinez (“Riverdale”) who will portray Gael, a politically active graphic designer; Zuri Adele who will portray Malika, a former foster kid with a pension for social justice; Sherry Cola (“I Love Dick”) who will portray Alice, a first-generation Asian American who manages the girls’ apartment complex; and Roger Bart (“A Series of Unfortunate Events”) will portray conservative Judge Wilson for whom Callie is clerking. Emma Hunton and Ken Kirby will also have recurring roles.

DATES

AMC announced that “Fear the Walking Dead” will return for the second half of Season 4 on August 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The rest of the season, starring Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia and Jenna Elfman, will consist of eight episodes, and will explore how the recently reunited nine characters forge together as a group as they face new adversaries.

Bravo Media‘s “The Real Housewives of Orange County” will be back for its 13th season on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This season, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Kelly Doddare joined by two new housewives, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter. Ahead of the new season, Bravo will air a half-hour special, “The Real Housewives of Orange County: How They Got Here” on Monday to recap the past 12 seasons.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the trailer for Season 2 of “Glow,” which returns to the streamer June 29. In the new season, starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron and Sydelle Noel, the women of GLOW become local celebrities, and must confront the good, the bad, and the ugly realities of their newfound fame. Watch the trailer below.

In an exclusive sneak peek from this week’s episode of “Genius,” Marie-Therese, one of Picasso’s (Antonio Banderas) muses, pressures the famed artist to leave his wife, to which he responds that “divorce is very complicated.” The scene is from the episode airing June 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Nat Geo. Watch the video below.

DEVELOPMENT

Warner Bros. Animation is expanding its Looney Tunes content with “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” a series of new short form cartoons starring the iconic characters characters. Each cartoon will range from one to six minutes in length, and will star characters including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig. The series will be distributed across digital, mobile and broadcast platforms in 2019.

BEHIND THE SCENES

HBO and the Independent Filmmaker Project have teamed up for the IFP/HBO New True Stories Funding Initiative, a new fund that will identify storytellers with fresh and compelling perspectives as they develop their work. HBO will sponsor grants for multi-format, non-fiction storytellers with development funds at the earliest stage of bringing new work to a visual format. The initiative will include works in print, audio and video presented in short-form, feature-length and serialized formats.