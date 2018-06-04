TV News Roundup: Netflix Gives First Look at Season 2 of ‘Marvel’s Luke Cage’

In today’s roundup, first looks from the upcoming seasons of “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Marvel’s Luke Cage.” 

CASTING

CBS has announced that model Ashley Graham, singer-songwriter Jewel and WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon will appear on this season of “Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition,” with episodes for all three airing in June. Other celebrities going undercover at average jobs this season include Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, “Frozen” star Idina Menzel, YouTuber Bethany Mota and former NFL player Deion Sanders.

DATES

Greenleaf” returns on OWN for a two-night third season premiere on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The megachurch drama will feature guest stars Beau Bridges, Patti LaBelle and Iyanla Vanzant this season, joining the cast of Oprah Winfrey, Lynn Whitfield, Keith David and Merle Dandridge.

The CW has set premiere dates for two of its new summer series. “The Outpost,” starring Jessica Greene, Jake Stormoen and Imogen Waterhouse will premiere its first season on July 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.  Legal drama “Burden of Truth,” with Kristin Kreuk will now debut on the new date of July 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

FIRST LOOKS

So You Think You Can Dance,” now in its 15th season, is back Monday, and features a dance-off between a contestant and tWitch. Variety has obtained an exclusive first look at the moment, which you can see below. In the clip, competitor Eddie Hoyt performs a tap routine for judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Vanessa Hudgens and tWitch, leading the latter to join him on stage for a dance battle.

Netflix has released a first look at Season 2 of “Marvel’s Luke Cage,” which premieres on the streamer June 22. In the clip, Missy Knight (played by Simone Missick) relearns how to fight after dealing with the loss of her arm, along with some assistance from Colleen Wing (played by Jessica Henwick). Watch the video below.

DEVELOPMENT

Columbia Records and HBO have teamed up to create an album of music inspired by “Game of Thrones,” which is set to accompany Season 8 of the show. The soundtrack will feature songs inspired by the hit series, set to air its final episodes in 2019, and will include artists from across diverse musical genres.

AWARD SHOWS

Quinnipiac University will present its annual Fred Friendly First Amendment Award to Jeff Fager, executive producer of “60 Minutes,” during a luncheon on June 6. The award, which bears the name of the former CBS News president, is given to honor those who have fought to preserve the First Amendment. Fager is entering his 15th season on “60 Minutes” this year, and wrote a book to commemorate the show’s anniversary, titled “Fifty Years of 60 Minutes: The Inside Story of Television’s Most Influential News Broadcast.”

