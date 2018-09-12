TV News Roundup: ‘Power’ Finale Sees High Ratings for Starz

In today’s TV roundup Endemol Shine North America and Essence Communications signed a deal to develop a new daytime television program and FX Networks launched a new blog.

DEALS

Endemol Shine North America and Essence Communications have signed a deal to develop a daytime television program based on the women’s media brand. The two companies are exploring opportunities in national syndication for a potential daytime series, which will focus on topics geared toward a diverse female audience ranging from beauty and style, to entrepreneurship and community empowerment. “ESSENCE engages an extraordinarily passionate, multi-generational audience of women, who are uniquely acknowledged and celebrated through our storytelling. Creating a new daytime show that informs and inspires underscores our mission to serve Black women deeply,” said Michelle Ebanks, president of Essence Communications.

DIGITAL

FX Networks launched a news blog that features exclusive editorial content and news from FX, FXX, and FXM. The blog provides immediate access to talent interviews, features, and behind-the-scenes looks at the the networks’ programs. Latest posts include an “Everything You Need To Know” guide to prepare viewers for “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” and an interview with a writer from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

