TV News Roundup: ‘Power’ Finale Sees High Ratings for Starz

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Power Season Finale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Starz

In today’s TV roundup Endemol Shine North America and Essence Communications signed a deal to develop a new daytime television program and FX Networks launched a new blog.

DEALS

Endemol Shine North America and Essence Communications have signed a deal to develop a daytime television program based on the women’s media brand. The two companies are exploring opportunities in national syndication for a potential daytime series, which will focus on topics geared toward a diverse female audience ranging from beauty and style, to entrepreneurship and community empowerment. “ESSENCE engages an extraordinarily passionate, multi-generational audience of women, who are uniquely acknowledged and celebrated through our storytelling. Creating a new daytime show that informs and inspires underscores our mission to serve Black women deeply,” said Michelle Ebanks, president of Essence Communications.

DIGITAL

FX Networks launched a news blog that features exclusive editorial content and news from FX, FXX, and FXM. The blog provides immediate access to talent interviews, features, and behind-the-scenes looks at the the networks’ programs. Latest posts include an “Everything You Need To Know” guide to prepare viewers for “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” and an interview with a writer from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

RATINGS
The Sunday-night season finale for drama series “Power” made Starz again the most watched premium-cable channel on a Sunday night. The finale set new highs with 1.16 million households. Over the course of the season, viewing of “Power” on Starz’s direct-to-consumer app grew 42% from the previous season.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More TV

  • Power Season Finale

    TV News Roundup: 'Power' Finale Sees High Ratings for Starz

    In today’s TV roundup Endemol Shine North America and Essence Communications signed a deal to develop a new daytime television program and FX Networks launched a new blog. DEALS Endemol Shine North America and Essence Communications have signed a deal to develop a daytime television program based on the women’s media brand. The two companies are […]

  • Leslie Moonves, CEO of CBS CorporationAllen

    Time's Up Asks CBS to Donate All Moonves' Severance Money to Advocacy Groups

    In today’s TV roundup Endemol Shine North America and Essence Communications signed a deal to develop a new daytime television program and FX Networks launched a new blog. DEALS Endemol Shine North America and Essence Communications have signed a deal to develop a daytime television program based on the women’s media brand. The two companies are […]

  • Leslie Moonves. Allen & Company Sun

    Leslie Moonves Investigation: CBS Can Disclose the Findings

    In today’s TV roundup Endemol Shine North America and Essence Communications signed a deal to develop a new daytime television program and FX Networks launched a new blog. DEALS Endemol Shine North America and Essence Communications have signed a deal to develop a daytime television program based on the women’s media brand. The two companies are […]

  • Julie Chen

    Moonves' Ouster Leaves Julie Chen in Awkward Spot as Host of Two CBS Shows

    In today’s TV roundup Endemol Shine North America and Essence Communications signed a deal to develop a new daytime television program and FX Networks launched a new blog. DEALS Endemol Shine North America and Essence Communications have signed a deal to develop a daytime television program based on the women’s media brand. The two companies are […]

  • Jeff Fager

    Jeff Fager Remains at '60 Minutes' While CBS Board Mulls Findings in Probe

    In today’s TV roundup Endemol Shine North America and Essence Communications signed a deal to develop a new daytime television program and FX Networks launched a new blog. DEALS Endemol Shine North America and Essence Communications have signed a deal to develop a daytime television program based on the women’s media brand. The two companies are […]

  • Geoffrey Owens

    Geoffrey Owens to Guest Star on 'NCIS: New Orleans'

    In today’s TV roundup Endemol Shine North America and Essence Communications signed a deal to develop a new daytime television program and FX Networks launched a new blog. DEALS Endemol Shine North America and Essence Communications have signed a deal to develop a daytime television program based on the women’s media brand. The two companies are […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad