You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Disney Channel Announces Two Series Premiere Dates

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Star Wars Resistance Trailer
CREDIT: YouTube

In today’s roundup, Disney Channel announces October premiere dates for two new shows, and the “Clear the Shelters Day” initiative aims to encourage pet adoption. 

DATES

Star Wars Resistance” has a one-hour premiere on Sunday, Oct.7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD, with further airings on Disney XD. The animated adventure series centers around Kazuda Xiono (voiced by Christopher Sean), a pilot recruited by the Resistance for a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order.

Disney Channel is also rolling out the new family sitcom “Coop & Cami Ask the World” on Friday, Oct. 12. at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. The live-action comedy follows middle-school siblings Coop (Dakota Lotus) and Cami (Ruby Rose Turner) Wrather, who co-host a popular online show while balancing life, family and friendship.

PHILANTHROPY

NBC and Telemundo stations located in over 70 cities in the U.S. and Puerto Rico are partnering with more than 1100 animal shelters to host the fourth annual “Clear the Shelters Day” on Saturday, Aug. 18. Launched earlier this month, the campaign aims to encourage pet adoption, with animal shelters and rescues reducing or waiving pet adoption fees. Since 2015, more than 150,000 pets have been adopted through “Clear the Shelters.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

More TV

  • Star Wars Resistance Trailer

    TV News Roundup: Disney Channel Announces Two Series Premiere Dates

    In today’s roundup, Disney Channel announces October premiere dates for two new shows, and the “Clear the Shelters Day” initiative aims to encourage pet adoption.  DATES “Star Wars Resistance” has a one-hour premiere on Sunday, Oct.7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD, with further airings on Disney XD. The animated adventure series centers around Kazuda […]

  • Star Wars Resistance Trailer

    'Star Wars Resistance': Disney Drops Trailer for 'The Force Awakens' Prequel Series

    In today’s roundup, Disney Channel announces October premiere dates for two new shows, and the “Clear the Shelters Day” initiative aims to encourage pet adoption.  DATES “Star Wars Resistance” has a one-hour premiere on Sunday, Oct.7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD, with further airings on Disney XD. The animated adventure series centers around Kazuda […]

  • Michelle Wolf Joel McHale

    Michelle Wolf, Joel McHale Talk Shows Canceled by Netflix

    In today’s roundup, Disney Channel announces October premiere dates for two new shows, and the “Clear the Shelters Day” initiative aims to encourage pet adoption.  DATES “Star Wars Resistance” has a one-hour premiere on Sunday, Oct.7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD, with further airings on Disney XD. The animated adventure series centers around Kazuda […]

  • Jeremy Corbyn Brexit

    British Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn to Deliver Edinburgh TV Festival Lecture

    In today’s roundup, Disney Channel announces October premiere dates for two new shows, and the “Clear the Shelters Day” initiative aims to encourage pet adoption.  DATES “Star Wars Resistance” has a one-hour premiere on Sunday, Oct.7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD, with further airings on Disney XD. The animated adventure series centers around Kazuda […]

  • The Affair

    The Debate Over 'The Affair' Star Ruth Wilson's Awkward Exit (Column)

    In today’s roundup, Disney Channel announces October premiere dates for two new shows, and the “Clear the Shelters Day” initiative aims to encourage pet adoption.  DATES “Star Wars Resistance” has a one-hour premiere on Sunday, Oct.7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD, with further airings on Disney XD. The animated adventure series centers around Kazuda […]

  • Mayans MC

    TV Review: 'Mayans M.C.' on FX

    In today’s roundup, Disney Channel announces October premiere dates for two new shows, and the “Clear the Shelters Day” initiative aims to encourage pet adoption.  DATES “Star Wars Resistance” has a one-hour premiere on Sunday, Oct.7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD, with further airings on Disney XD. The animated adventure series centers around Kazuda […]

  • Ruth Wilson

    'The Affair's' Ruth Wilson Stays Mum on Controversial Exit

    In today’s roundup, Disney Channel announces October premiere dates for two new shows, and the “Clear the Shelters Day” initiative aims to encourage pet adoption.  DATES “Star Wars Resistance” has a one-hour premiere on Sunday, Oct.7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD, with further airings on Disney XD. The animated adventure series centers around Kazuda […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad