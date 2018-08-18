TV News Roundup: Disney Channel Announces Two Series Premiere Dates

In today’s roundup, Disney Channel announces October premiere dates for two new shows, and the “Clear the Shelters Day” initiative aims to encourage pet adoption.

DATES

“Star Wars Resistance” has a one-hour premiere on Sunday, Oct.7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD, with further airings on Disney XD. The animated adventure series centers around Kazuda Xiono (voiced by Christopher Sean), a pilot recruited by the Resistance for a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order.

Disney Channel is also rolling out the new family sitcom “Coop & Cami Ask the World” on Friday, Oct. 12. at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. The live-action comedy follows middle-school siblings Coop (Dakota Lotus) and Cami (Ruby Rose Turner) Wrather, who co-host a popular online show while balancing life, family and friendship.

PHILANTHROPY

NBC and Telemundo stations located in over 70 cities in the U.S. and Puerto Rico are partnering with more than 1100 animal shelters to host the fourth annual “Clear the Shelters Day” on Saturday, Aug. 18. Launched earlier this month, the campaign aims to encourage pet adoption, with animal shelters and rescues reducing or waiving pet adoption fees. Since 2015, more than 150,000 pets have been adopted through “Clear the Shelters.”