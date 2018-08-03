TV News Roundup: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Series ‘Gabby Duran & the Unsittables’

Gabby Duran & the Unsittables

In today’s roundup, Disney Channel greenlit a new live-action series titled “Gabby Duran & the Unsittables,” and Showtime set a date for the mid-season return of “The Circus.”

DATES

The third season of docu-series “The Circus” will return to Showtime on Sept. 16. Hosted by John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, and Mark McKinnon, The comeback of the show will spotlight the campaign trail for America’s upcoming midterm elections.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Element Pictures has named Anna Ferguson its new head of television drama. Ferguson will start in the fall, overseeing Element’s launch into the drama sphere along with Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, and Element’s development and production team. Prior to joining Element, Ferguson worked as executive producer on a number of original drama series for Sky.

GREENLIGHTS

Disney Channel has commissioned a straight-to-series order for “Gabby Duran & the Unsittables,” starring Kylie Cantrall. The live-action sci-fi series centers on Cantrall’s Gabby, who just landed a gig babysitting alien children from outer space and must now add intergalactic protector to her list of childcare responsibilities. Mike Alber and Gabe Snyder will serve as showrunners on the program, which also features Maxwell Acee Donovan, Coco Christo, Nathan Lovejoy, and Valery Ortiz.

