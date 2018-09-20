TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Premiere Date

In today’s TV News Roundup, Netflix announces the premiere date and releases a teaser for “Daredevil’s” third season.

DATES

Netflix announced the third season of “Daredevil” will launch Oct. 19. The series, based on the comic characters created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett, stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Joanne Whalley, Wilson Bethel and Jay Ali. Erik Oleson serves as showrunner. The streamer also released a teaser for the new season, which you can watch below.

OWN announced season premiere dates for several unscripted series. “Ready to Love,” hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” will have a two-night premiere beginning Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. and continuing Saturday, Oct. 27 at 10 p.m., while “Chad Loves Michelle,” which chronicles the road from engagement to marriage for former Destiny Child’s member Michelle Williams and Pastor Chad Johnson, premieres Saturday, Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. The cabler also announced a deeper commitment to unscripted programming in the relationship genre with new series “Family or Fiance” and “Rocket City Revival” (working title) premiering in 2019. “Family or Fiance” will follow newly engaged couples whose families have voiced concerns over their proposed marriage. It is executive produced by Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi and Jonathan Murray, and co-executive produced by Erica Ross. “Rocket City Revival” will bring together three high-powered African-American couples who have returned to Huntsville, Ala. to revitalize the region through real estate. It is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment for ITV America. Carlos King, Gil Lopez and Andrew Hoagland are executive producers.

Hit political podcast “Pod Save America” comes to HBO with a series of four specials starting Friday, Oct. 12 at 11p.m. Hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor, former aides to President Obama, will run through the week’s events, local issues and speak with politicians, journalists and activists with the goal of helping Americans figure out what’s important and how to make a difference in today’s political climate.The show will be taped the same day in front of live audiences in Miami, Fla. (Oct. 12), Austin, Texas (Oct. 19), Philadelphia, Pa. (Oct. 26) and Irvine, Calif. (Nov. 2).

“Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents…” is returning to Comedy Central with back-to-back episodes featuring Langston Kerman and Megan Gailey on Sept. 28 at 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Future episodes will air at 11:30 p.m., featuring Devin Field and Emmy Blotnick on Oct. 5; Ryan O’Flanagan and Chris Garcia on Oct. 12; Tim Dillon and Sarah Tiana on Oct. 19, and Mike Lawrence Oct. 26.

“Star Trek: Short Treks” will premiere Oct. 4 on CBS All Access. Rolling out in four stand-alone 10-15 minute shorts, the stories will dive deeper into the characters from “Star Trek: Discovery,” in anticipation of its return in 2019. The shorts will focus on characters Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Saru (Doug Jones) and a new character, Craft (Aldis Hodge). Rainn Wilson will star in and direct the short for his own character, Harry Mudd.

Bravo‘s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” returns for season nine on Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. Returning housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs will be joined by new housewives Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. Danielle Staub will also be back in the new season.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming second season of animated coming-of-age comedy “Big Mouth,” which will launch Oct. 5 on the streaming service. The new 10 episode season follows Andrew Goldberg (voiced by John Mulaney) and Nick Kroll (voiced by himself) as they navigate puberty, first girlfriends and strain on their friendship. Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein are among those who also lend their voice to the season.

CASTING

Brec Bassinger will play the lead in “Stargirl,” a new series for the new DC Universe digital subscription service. The series follows high school senior Courtney Whitmore and the Justice Society of America as she and an unlikely group of young heroes try to stop the villains of the past.

Jeremy Davies has been cast as Dr. John Deegan in the CW’s “Arrowverse” crossover this year. The special multi-series, multi-night event starts Sunday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. with a special episode of “The Flash.” Davies’ character will draw The Flash (Grant Gustin), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to Gotham City, where he works at Arkham Asylum For the Criminally Insane.

Bellamy Young has been cast as the guest role of Karen Pappas, a young widow who impresses agent Will Chase (Scott Foley) promising romance and espionage, on ABC’s new hour-long series, “Whiskey Cavalier.” The new drama will premiere on the Alphabet in 2019.

PROGRAMMING

ABC’s “Localish,” is expanding its digital media brand that explores America’s cities through local storytelling with three new weekly series. “Secretly Awesome” features local finds; “My Go-To” offers influencers’ tips on where to go out; and “Worth the Wait” features hosts standing in long lines at local hot spots to judge for which are worth waiting. The new series launch Sep. 20 and will stream on localish.com and ABC platforms, along with the original “Localish” series “More in Common.”

RENEWALS

WEtv has renewed “Hustle & Soul.” The series that follows Chef Lawrence Page, proprietor of The Pink Teacup, who has big plans to expand the Pink Tea Cup Soul Food brand, among love triangles and staff drama that threaten to destroy his dreams, is expected to bow in 2019. Ten new episodes have been ordered.

HGTV ordered a third season of “Flip or Flop Vegas.” In 10 episodes premiering in the spring of 2019, husband and wife team Bristol and Aubrey Marunde will purchase run down desert homes and renovate them with their signature Vegas style.

DEVELOPMENT

HBO Documentary Films acquired the rights to “United Skates,” a documentary film received the Documentary Audience Award at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. Directed by Dyana Winkler and Tina Brown and executive produced by John Legend, the film follows a community of people who fight to stop the closure of roller rinks and save the underground African-American subculture of roller skating.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Brian Edwards has been promoted to president of MGM Television Operations. Edwards will oversee all business aspects of MGM’s television and digital productions under the supervision of Mark Burnett, chairman of the global television group. Edwards joined MGM as executive vice president in 2016.

FilmNation Entertainment, the independent studio behind “Arrival” and “The Big Sick” has announced the hire of producer Stefanie Berk as executive vice president of television. Berk will be in charge of guiding and expanding FilmNation’s television slate.

RATINGS

The Season 13 finale of “America’s Got Talent” drew a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.6 million viewers on Wednesday night. That is down approximately 33% in the key demo and 20% in total viewers compared to last season’s finale. Immediately after “AGT,” an early sampling of “I Feel Bad” drew a 1.2 rating and 6.6 million viewers. A second episode fell off to a 0.8 and 4.2 million.