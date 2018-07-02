TV News Roundup: Chris Pine Investigates Hollywood in First ‘I Am the Night’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s roundup, TNT released the trailer for the Chris Pine-starrer “I Am the Night,” directed by Patty Jenkins, and HBO set the premiere date for “Random Acts of Flyness.”

DATES

HBO has set the premiere date for the new late-night series “Random Acts of Flyness,” which will debut Aug. 3. at 12 a.m. ET/PT. The series is written, directed, composed and executive produced by American artist Terence Nance, who also stars in every episode. The show, which mixes documentary-style reporting with musical performances and comedy animation, explores a variety of real-world topics, including patriarchy, white supremacy and sensuality. Guest stars include Whoopi Goldberg, Gillian Jacobs, Ntare Guma Mwine and Adepero Oduye.

Two new true crime series, “Whistleblower” and “Pink Collar Crimes,” will premiere July 13 and July 28 on CBS, respectively. Hosted by Alex Ferrer, “Whistleblower” explores various corporations’ illegal abuse and manipulation of U.S. taxpayers. “Pink Collar Crimes” is a more humorous take on the true crime genre, telling the true stories of PTA moms, country-club chairwomen, and more who made elaborate efforts to acquire sums of money that landed them in prison, with commentary from Marcia Clark.

CBS All Access will debut the new crime drama “One Dollar” on Aug. 30. Set in post-recession America, the show begins as a financial plot that eventually spirals into murder. The series stars John Carroll Lynch, Nathaniel Martello-White, Chris Denham, Philip Ettinger, and Gracie Lawrence, with “Hamilton” breakout star Leslie Odom Jr. in a recurring role.

FIRST LOOKS

TNT has released a trailer for the limited series “I Am the Night,” executive produced and directed by Patty Jenkins. The trailer sees Chris Pine as an investigative journalist working to uncover dark secrets surrounding local girl Fauna Hodel, played by India Eisley. The period drama, set to premiere in January 2019, marks the first collaboration between Jenkins and Pine since “Wonder Woman” which starred Pine as Steve Trevor. Watch the trailer below.