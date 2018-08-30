TV News Roundup: CBS Offers ‘God Friended Me’ Premiere Early Online

In today’s TV News Roundup, CBS will offer advanced access to “God Friended Me,” and “Lethal Weapon” actress Keesha Sharp will make her directorial debut.

DATES

CBS will offer advanced access to the pilot episode of “God Friended Me,” starting Aug. 31st at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT on CBS.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram’s IGTV. The new CBS drama follows atheist Miles Finer (Brandon Micheal Hall) after he receives a Facebook friend request from God.

“Tracy Ullman’s Show” is set to return to HBO Sept. 28 at 12:00 a.m. for a third season with six new episodes. The comedy sketch series will also reprise several of the comedienne’s characterizations, including Judy Dench and Angela Merkel, as well as new characters such as Theresa May and Melania Trump.

The second annual Adam West Day celebration will take place Sept. 19 in the late Batman star’s home town of Walla Walla, Wash. Festivities will include the bat signal lighting, screenings of a West documentary, Q&A panels, music, the opening of a West museum exhibit and more.

NBC added Senator John McCain’s “Saturday Night Live” episode to its Sept. 1 late night schedule; it will air at 11:29 p.m. McCain hosted the show alongside the White Stripes during its 28th season in 2002, acting in several sketches that include “To Love Honor and Stalk,” “Hardball: Homeland Security” and “Top O’ the Morning.”

BEHIND THE SCENES

Keesha Sharp is set to maker her directorial debut on the sixth episode of Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” third season, Variety has learned exclusively. Sharp will also reprise her role as Trish Murtaugh for the season, which is set to premiere Sept. 25. “I am very excited to be directing an episode of ‘Lethal Weapon,'” Sharp shares. “Though I’ve been in the DGA for a while, this is my first chance to direct something on this scale. Our show has comedy, drama, heart and tons of thrilling action. With the scale of an action movie on a nine-day television schedule, it provides unique challenges that I am ready to accept. It is also a bonus that I get to work with my ‘Lethal’ family of crew, production and cast, who I think are some of the best in the business.” Sharp is represented by Grandview, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller, LLP.

FIRST LOOK

Showtime released a new trailer for its upcoming documentary series “Shut Up and Dribble” inspired by the Golden State Warriors‘ decision not to visit the White House after the 2018 NBA Finals. LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Gotham Chopra are producing the series, which is set to premiere in October. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHT

YouTube has ordered a pilot episode of “It’s a Man’s World,” written by Theresa Rebeck (“Smash“). The half-hour comedy will follow a video game design executive who dresses up as a man to find a new job after she is blacklisted by the industry. Christina Wayne of Assembly Entertainment will also join Rebeck in executive producing the show. ITV Studios America is also producing, and Jill Greenberg as co-executive producer.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Management and production company The Cartel is opening a new branch in Winnipeg. Cartel Pictures Canada, Inc. will focus on bolstering the production, financing and development of TV movies, independent films, and television series.