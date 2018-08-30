TV News Roundup: CBS Offers ‘God Friended Me’ Premiere Early Online

By and
GOD FRIENDED ME stars Brandon Micheal Hall (pictured) in a humorous, uplifting drama about Miles Finer (Hall), an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from God and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him. GOD FRIENDED ME will premiere this fall on Sunday, Sept. 30, 8:30-9:30 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Jonathan Wenk/CBSÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Jonathan Wenk/CBS

In today’s TV News Roundup, CBS will offer advanced access to “God Friended Me,” and “Lethal Weapon” actress Keesha Sharp will make her directorial debut.

DATES

CBS will offer advanced access to the pilot episode of “God Friended Me,” starting Aug. 31st at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT on CBS.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram’s IGTV. The new CBS drama follows atheist Miles Finer (Brandon Micheal Hall) after he receives a Facebook friend request from God.

Tracy Ullman’s Show” is set to return to HBO Sept. 28 at 12:00 a.m.  for a third season with six new episodes. The comedy sketch series will also reprise several of the comedienne’s characterizations, including Judy Dench and Angela Merkel, as well as new characters such as Theresa May and Melania Trump.

The second annual Adam West Day celebration will take place Sept. 19 in the late Batman star’s home town of Walla Walla, Wash. Festivities will include the bat signal lighting, screenings of a West documentary, Q&A panels, music, the opening of a West museum exhibit and more.

NBC added Senator John McCain’s “Saturday Night Live” episode to its Sept. 1 late night schedule; it will air at 11:29 p.m. McCain hosted the show alongside the White Stripes during its 28th season in 2002, acting in several sketches that include “To Love Honor and Stalk,” “Hardball: Homeland Security” and “Top O’ the Morning.”

Related

BEHIND THE SCENES

Keesha Sharp is set to maker her directorial debut on the sixth episode of Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” third season, Variety has learned exclusively. Sharp will also reprise her role as Trish Murtaugh for the season, which is set to premiere Sept. 25. “I am very excited to be directing an episode of ‘Lethal Weapon,'” Sharp shares. “Though I’ve been in the DGA for a while, this is my first chance to direct something on this scale. Our show has comedy, drama, heart and tons of thrilling action. With the scale of an action movie on a nine-day television schedule, it provides unique challenges that I am ready to accept. It is also a bonus that I get to work with my ‘Lethal’ family of crew, production and cast, who I think are some of the best in the business.” Sharp is represented by Grandview, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller, LLP.

FIRST LOOK

Showtime released a new trailer for its upcoming documentary series “Shut Up and Dribble” inspired by the Golden State Warriors‘ decision not to visit the White House after the 2018 NBA Finals. LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Gotham Chopra are producing the series, which is set to premiere in October. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHT

YouTube has ordered a pilot episode of “It’s a Man’s World,” written by Theresa Rebeck (“Smash“). The half-hour comedy will follow a video game design executive who dresses up as a man to find a new job after she is blacklisted by the industry. Christina Wayne of Assembly Entertainment will also join Rebeck in executive producing the show. ITV Studios America is also producing, and Jill Greenberg as co-executive producer.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Management and production company The Cartel is opening a new branch in Winnipeg. Cartel Pictures Canada, Inc. will focus on bolstering the production, financing and development of TV movies, independent films, and television series.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More TV

  • Jeanie Bergen

    Charter Picks Up Dark Comedy 'E Is for Edie' From Jeanie Bergen (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s TV News Roundup, CBS will offer advanced access to “God Friended Me,” and “Lethal Weapon” actress Keesha Sharp will make her directorial debut. DATES CBS will offer advanced access to the pilot episode of “God Friended Me,” starting Aug. 31st at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT on CBS.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram’s IGTV. […]

  • GOD FRIENDED ME stars Brandon Micheal

    TV News Roundup: CBS Offers 'God Friended Me' Premiere Early Online

    In today’s TV News Roundup, CBS will offer advanced access to “God Friended Me,” and “Lethal Weapon” actress Keesha Sharp will make her directorial debut. DATES CBS will offer advanced access to the pilot episode of “God Friended Me,” starting Aug. 31st at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT on CBS.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram’s IGTV. […]

  • Eagles Panthers Thursday Night Football

    Fox Will Offer Sunday Late-Night Football Show. The NFL Will Sell the Ads (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s TV News Roundup, CBS will offer advanced access to “God Friended Me,” and “Lethal Weapon” actress Keesha Sharp will make her directorial debut. DATES CBS will offer advanced access to the pilot episode of “God Friended Me,” starting Aug. 31st at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT on CBS.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram’s IGTV. […]

  • Coming to Netflix September 2018

    What's Coming to Netflix in September 2018

    In today’s TV News Roundup, CBS will offer advanced access to “God Friended Me,” and “Lethal Weapon” actress Keesha Sharp will make her directorial debut. DATES CBS will offer advanced access to the pilot episode of “God Friended Me,” starting Aug. 31st at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT on CBS.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram’s IGTV. […]

  • William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher

    Emmy Rossum to Exit 'Shameless' After Season 9

    In today’s TV News Roundup, CBS will offer advanced access to “God Friended Me,” and “Lethal Weapon” actress Keesha Sharp will make her directorial debut. DATES CBS will offer advanced access to the pilot episode of “God Friended Me,” starting Aug. 31st at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT on CBS.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram’s IGTV. […]

  • Andy Casagrande Shark Week Cinematographer

    How a Shark Week Cinematographer Captures the Predators

    In today’s TV News Roundup, CBS will offer advanced access to “God Friended Me,” and “Lethal Weapon” actress Keesha Sharp will make her directorial debut. DATES CBS will offer advanced access to the pilot episode of “God Friended Me,” starting Aug. 31st at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT on CBS.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram’s IGTV. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad