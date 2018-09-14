TV News Roundup: Cassandra Jean Amell Cast in the CW’s ‘Arrowverse’ Crossover

In today’s TV News Roundup, the CW has cast Cassandra Jean Amell in its 2018 DC crossover event, and “Big Brother” dominated Thursday’s overnight ratings.

CASTING

Cassandra Jean Amell has been cast in the CW’s three-night DC crossover event, which will include characters from “Arrow,” “The Flash” and “Supergirl.” Amell will play Nora Fries, the wife of Mr. Freeze. The crossover event will begin with an episode of “The Flash” Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Freeform has named Richard Eng as its new vice president of creative, branding and design. In his new role, Eng will help oversee campaigns on multiple platforms, managing on-air and off-air creative and design alongside the network’s brand identity. Prior to Freeform, Eng worked as the executive creative director at Loyalkaspar where he worked on projects including the launch of POP, a rebrand of the Peabody Awards, a redesign of the CW, a brand strategy for Bleacher Report and a launch campaign for AMC’s “Feed the Beast.” “We are excited to have Richard join our creative team and bring his extensive experience and unique approach to branding and design to Freeform,” said senior vice president of marketing, creative and branding Tricia Melton. “His distinct style and fresh sensibility are an excellent fit for the network as we continue to establish our brand promise, ‘a little forward.’”

RATINGS

“Big Brother” was the top show in the Thursday overnight ratings on a night dominated by broadcast repeats. The CBS reality show drew a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 6 million viewers, up over 10% in both measures from last week. On ABC, “Match Game” (0.8, 4.3 million) and “Take Two” (0.5, 2.9 million) were both up as well.