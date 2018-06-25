TV News Roundup: Gloria Estefan to Guest Star in ‘One Day at a Time’ Season 3

In today’s roundup, Gloria Estefan joins “One Day at a Time” Season 3, and CBS News hired Michele Perez Exner as its communications director for Washington, D.C. and “Face the Nation.”

DATES

The Creative Artists Agency has announced that its second annual CAA Amplify will begin on Wednesday in Ojai, Calif., featuring guest speakers Carmelo Anthony, Xavier Becerra, Joy Buolamwini, Julian Castro, Jon M. Chu, Cheo Hodari Coker, Cesar Conde, Lee Daniels, Channing Dungey, David Fizdale, Thelma Golden, Vanita Gupta, Sherrilyn Ifill, Lisa Ling, Al Madrigal, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Heather Rae, and Alan Yang. At the event, filmmakers, activists and business people will discuss topics ranging from creative processes to criminal justice reform.

CASTING

Gloria Estefan will guest star in a Season 3 episode of Netflix‘s “One Day at a Time.” Estefan, who also sings the series theme song, will play Mirtha, the baby sister and enemy of Rita Moreno‘s Lydia in the comedy centered on a Cuban-American family.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Bob Bain will executive produce the live 70th Emmy Nominations, the Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, and the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the Television Academy announced Monday. The Creative Arts Emmys will take place on Sept. 8 and 9, while the nominations will air the morning of July 12. The Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards will be held at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center on July 28. This marks Bain’s fourth year overseeing the Creative Arts Emmys.

CBS News has appointed Marine Corps veteran and communications executive Michele Perez Exner as its Washington, D.C. bureau and “Face the Nation” communications director, effective July 5. In the position, Exner will manage communications for CBS News journalists based in D.C., breaking news generated from the region, as well as for its political commentary “Face the Nation.”

Epix announced that Laura Sher will serve as the network’s new EVP, head of business and legal affairs, original programming. In her new position, Sher will oversee negotiation and execution of all aspects of business agreements related to Epix original scripted and unscripted programming.

Civic Entertainment Group has appointed former Viacom executive Sarah Unger as SVP, cultural insights and strategy. Unger will spearhead the cultural insights team under the direction of chief culture officer Linda Ong.

FIRST LOOKS

Facebook Watch has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller series “Sacred Lies,” which premieres July 27. The teaser follows protagonist Minnow Bly as she grapples with a harrowing experience from her past when she wandered into the ominous woods.