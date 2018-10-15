TV News Roundup: BBC, Masterpiece Release ‘Les Misérables’ Images  

In Today’s TV News Roundup, BBC One released new images for its adaptation of “Les Misérables,” and HBO teased an image for its upcoming superhero series “Watchmen.”

DATES

Starz has announced the season two premiere of its espionage thriller “Counterpart” on Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This season will feature newcomers Betty Gabriel as series regular Naya Temple and James Cromwell in a recurring role as Yanek. Joining Gabriel and Cromwell is J.K. Simmons who will reprise his role as Howard alongside Olivia Williams, Harry Lloyd, Nicholas Pinnock, Nazanin Boniadi and Sara Serraiocco. “Counterpart” was created by Justin Marks who will also make his directorial debut on the series this season with executive producers Gary Gilbert, Jordan Horowitz, Morten Tyldum, Keith Redmon and Bard Dorros. Watch the trailer for season two below.

FIRST LOOK

BBC One has released new images for its upcoming adaptation of “Les Misérables.” The new images feature Olivia Colman as Madame Thénardier, Adeel Akhtar as Monsieur Thénardier, Josh O’Connor as Marius and Ellie Bamber as Cosette. Written by Andrew Davies, the six-part drama adaptation of Victor Hugo’s 19th century classic will also star Dominic West as Jean Valjean, David Oyelowo as Javert and Lily Collins as Fantine. It will air on PBS via Masterpiece in the U.S.



HBO has launched the new Instagram handle @Watchmen with a new teaser image for its upcoming adaptation of the masked vigilante comic series of the same name. “Watchmen,” which was previously adapted into a film in 2009, follows a group of masked superheroes on the outskirts of society who fight crime while being treated as outlaws themselves. The series will feature cast members Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, and Dylan Schombing and is set to premiere in 2019. Damon Lindelof is executive producing alongside Nicole Kassell, Tom Spezialy, Joseph Iberti and director Stephen Williams. See the teaser image below.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Journalist Ann Curry is set to anchor and executive produce Turner’s upcoming medical series “M.D. Live.” On the show, Curry will report on true stories of medical mysteries in search of a diagnosis by crowd sourcing doctors and patients experiencing similar symptoms. Curry is known for her war and humanitarian reporting and currently reports for “We’ll Meet Again with Ann Curry” on PBS. “M.D. Live” will premiere in 2019 with two hour episodes spread out over ten weeks. “Real good could come of this. We aim to help break down the walls that still stop people from accessing the medical information they need,” Curry said. “Harnessing the full power of both television and technology to connect people interactively with doctors all over the world is a step toward a future when we are not limited by where we live or whether we can find the right doctor.”

PROGRAMMING

World of Wonder has announced a new slate of shows coming to WOW Presents Plus this fall. “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” stars Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova are returning with their hit YouTube series “UNHhhh” Oct. 17 alongside several new series including “Frenemies” with Trinity Taylor and Eureka O’Hara, “Reading Queens with Psychic Char Margolis,” Out of Iraq: Settling Down in Seattle” and “Weekend Playlist with PEG Records.” The platform will also launch several music videos for “Drag Race” alumna Sharon Needles, Jinkx Monsoon and Violet Chachki.

CASTING

Sundance Now’s “This Close” has welcomed Marcia Cross, Camryn Manheim, Austin Nichols, Lisa Rinna, Margaret Cho and Millicent Simmonds to its sophomore season premiering in 2019. Zach Gilford, Colt Prattes, Marlee Matlin, Cheryl Hines, Nyle DiMarco and Moshe Kasher are also returning as recurring guest characters alongside stars Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman. “This Close” is currently filming in Los Angeles and is executive produced by Christine Vachon, David Hinojos, Mary Pat Bentel and Paul Young.