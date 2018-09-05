TV News Roundup: ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Drops First Look Images

The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew Lincoln
CREDIT: Victoria Will/AMC

In today’s TV roundup, AMC released new images of the upcoming “Walking Dead” season and Hulu announced an exclusive streaming deal with the ABC drama “Harrow.”

Doctor Who”’s eleventh season is set to premiere Oct. 7 on BBC America (time to be announced) followed by a second airing that night during its new, primetime slot on Sundays. Actress Jodie Whittaker plays the thirteenth version of the Doctor as well as the character’s first female iteration.

AMC released new images and a synopsis of the upcoming season of “The Walking Dead,” which will premiere October 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. This season will focus on Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) group of survivors as the try to rebuild civilization, following last season’s conclusion in “All Out War.” The group will encounter the usual roadblocks, pitfalls and walkers along with a new, mysterious force more formidable than anything else they have encountered.

The Walking Dead Season 9 Norman Reedus

The Walking Dead Season 9 Danai Gurira

The Walking Dead Season 9 Poster

True crime network Oxygen Media signed a development deal with Golden State Killer detective Paul Holes. Holes spent two and a half decades searching for the Golden State Killer until he was able to bring him to justice following the advent of DNA technology. 

Hulu announced an exclusive streaming deal with the ABC drama, “Harrow,” starring Ioan Gruffudd. “Hallows” follows forensic pathologist Dr. Daniel Harrow (Gruffudd) who works to solve bizarre cases until a secret from his past begins to threaten his family and his career. The series is set to premiere Sept. 7 only on Hulu.

Global indie studio Propagate announced that it has signed a development deal with actress Dina Shihabi (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”) for the series, “Habibti,” based on the actress’ experiences as a Saudi woman living in the United States. “When we met Dina and heard her story, we were instantly hooked,” said Propagate Co-CEOs Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens. “Developing authentic voices has been part of Propagate’s DNA, and it has been our mission to identify unique talent like Dina and share their stories with the rest of the world.  We believe this coming of age story of a young Saudi actress will tap into the cultural zeitgeist and will resonate with audiences worldwide.”

The WWE in-ring series “Mixed Match Challenge” will return for a second season Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on Facebook Watch. The show will also be available in ten new countries: Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, Philippines, Spain, Thailand and Vietnam. New show elements include a round-robin elimination format; two matches in each show, an interactive pre-show beginning at 9:50 p.m. ET and a special season finale that will take place Dec. 16 during WWE’s TLC pay-per-view event.

