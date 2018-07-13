TV News Roundup: Adam Levine to Executive Produce Series for YouTube

Adam Levine
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s roundup, YouTube announced a new series executive produced by Adam Levine, and Hulu released the trailer for the fourth season of “Casual.”

CASTING

Nic BishopAnnabella Sciorra, Molly Hagan, and Tami Roman have joined the cast of Apple‘s new crime thriller series “Are You Sleeping,” starring Lizzy Caplan, Octavia Spencer, and Aaron Paul. Hagan will be a series regular, playing Susan Carver, the aunt of twin sisters Josie and Lanie, while Roman, Bishop, and Sciorra will take on recurring roles. Bishop and Sciorra will play Chuck and Erin Buhrman, Josie and Lanie’s parents, while Roman will play Lillian Scoville, Poppy’s saucy stepmother.

Danny McBride’s new HBO comedy series, “The Righteous Gemstones,” has added Cassidy FreemanTony Cavalero, and Tim Baltz to its cast. Freeman will play Amber Gemstone, wife to McBride’s Jesse Gemstone; Cavalero will play ex-Satanist Keefe Chambers; and Baltz will play BJ, fiancee to Edi Patterson‘s Judy Gemstone. The show also stars John Goodman and Adam Devine.

GREENLIGHTS

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is executive producing a new series titled “Sugar” for YouTube Premium. The variety series, inspired by the music video the Maroon 5 song of the same name, will follow guest stars like Blake Shelton, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Puth, Kelly Clarkson, and 5th Harmony as they surprise their fans during important moments in their lives. “Sugar” launches Aug. 15.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu released the trailer for the fourth season of “Casual.” In the final season of the comedy series, stars Michaela Watkins, Tommy Dewey, Tara Lynne Barr, Nyasha Hatendi and Julie Berman return — this time multiple years in the future — to Alex and Rae’s new child, Laura’s new job and girlfriend, as well as a major new life change for Valerie. Watch the trailer below.

