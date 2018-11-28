×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: ABC Sets Premiere Date for ‘Goldbergs’ Spinoff ‘Schooled’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
SCHOOLED - ABC's "Schooled" stars Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis, and Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott. (ABC)
CREDIT: ABC

In Wednesday’s roundup, ABC announces the premiere date for “Schooled,” and “Fleabag” releases a first look image ahead of the second season.

FIRST LOOKS

Fleabag” has released a first look image from Season 2, which will debut on BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video in 2019. Created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the comedy series centers on a young woman navigating her life in London and coping with a recent tragedy. Returning to the principal cast are Olivia Colman, Sian Clifford, Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman, Jenny Rainsford, and Hugh Skinner. Andrew Scott joins the cast for the new season.

DATES

ABC has announced that “Schooled,” the spinoff of the comedy series “The Goldbergs,” will premiere Jan. 9. “Schooled” will air Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, following “The Goldbergs.” “American Housewife” will move to Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, Feb. 5. “Schooled,” set in the 1990s, follows the eccentric faculty of William Penn Academy, and stars AJ Michalka, Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen, and Brett Dier.

Variety has exclusively learned that The CW will premiere “Discontinued,” a Comedy Dynamics special, on Dec. 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The special, hosted by YouTube star Andre Meadows, is a humorous and informative look at the rise and fall of the world’s most famous discontinued foods, toys, customs, and businesses. It is created and directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who is also the creator/director behind the Netflix docuseries “The Toys That Made Us.”

Related

Epix will premiere the docuseries “Elvis Goes There” on Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The four-episode, one-hour series follows journalist Elvis Mitchell as he travels with filmmakers and actors to places of inspiration around the world and explore how each location shaped their work and identity. Filmmakers slated to appear are Paul Feig, Sofia Coppola, Ryan Coogler, and Guillermo del Toro.

CASTING 

McKenna Grace (“Gifted”) will guest star as Li’l Sabrina on Netflix’s holiday special, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Winter’s Tale,” which will air Dec. 14. Additionally, Alexis Denisof (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Jedidiah Goodacre (“The Originals”) will be recurring guest stars for Part 2 of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” as Mary Wardwell’s boyfriend, Adam Masters, and Dorian Gray, respectively.

Alona Tal has been cast in the “NYPD Blue” follow-up series currently in the works at ABC. Tal will play one of the four main characters on the show, Detective Nicole Lazarus, Tal previously starred in “SEAL Team,” “Hand of God,” “Veronica Mars,” and “Supernatural.” She is repped by McKeon Myones Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and attorney Mark Temple.

DEVELOPMENT

Netflix has tapped director Vishal Bhardwaj as the showrunner and executive producer on its upcoming series, “Midnight Children,” based on the 1981 novel by Salman Rushdie. Bhardwaj has adapted several literary works for the screen, including “Macbeth” (“Maqbool”), “Othello” (“Omkara”), “Hamlet” (“Haider”), and “The Blue Umbrella.” He is the recipient of seven National Film Awards in India.

RATINGS
The “This Is Us” fall finale on NBC ticked up in the ratings from last week, leading Tuesday night in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The show drew a 2.0 rating and 8.9 million viewers, up around 10% in both measures from last week. On CBS, the annual broadcast of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” drew a 1.7 and 8.1 million viewers.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More TV

  • SCHOOLED - ABC's "Schooled" stars Bryan

    TV News Roundup: ABC Sets Premiere Date for 'Goldbergs' Spinoff 'Schooled'

    In Wednesday’s roundup, ABC announces the premiere date for “Schooled,” and “Fleabag” releases a first look image ahead of the second season. FIRST LOOKS “Fleabag” has released a first look image from Season 2, which will debut on BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video in 2019. Created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the comedy series centers […]

  • Preacher AMC Seth Rogen Evan Goldberg

    Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg to Produce 'Console Wars' as Limited Series

    In Wednesday’s roundup, ABC announces the premiere date for “Schooled,” and “Fleabag” releases a first look image ahead of the second season. FIRST LOOKS “Fleabag” has released a first look image from Season 2, which will debut on BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video in 2019. Created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the comedy series centers […]

  • Leslie Moonves Les Moonves

    New Expose Details Allegations That Leslie Moonves Sought to Keep Sexual Assault Claim Quiet

    In Wednesday’s roundup, ABC announces the premiere date for “Schooled,” and “Fleabag” releases a first look image ahead of the second season. FIRST LOOKS “Fleabag” has released a first look image from Season 2, which will debut on BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video in 2019. Created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the comedy series centers […]

  • THE ROOKIE - "The Switch" -

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of Nov. 12: 'The Rookie' Posts Its First Triple-Digit Lift

    In Wednesday’s roundup, ABC announces the premiere date for “Schooled,” and “Fleabag” releases a first look image ahead of the second season. FIRST LOOKS “Fleabag” has released a first look image from Season 2, which will debut on BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video in 2019. Created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the comedy series centers […]

  • David Begnaud CBS News Correspondent, Miami

    David Begnaud Moves to New York Correspondent Role for CBS News

    In Wednesday’s roundup, ABC announces the premiere date for “Schooled,” and “Fleabag” releases a first look image ahead of the second season. FIRST LOOKS “Fleabag” has released a first look image from Season 2, which will debut on BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video in 2019. Created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the comedy series centers […]

  • rachel brosnahan marvelous mrs maisel season

    TV Review: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

    In Wednesday’s roundup, ABC announces the premiere date for “Schooled,” and “Fleabag” releases a first look image ahead of the second season. FIRST LOOKS “Fleabag” has released a first look image from Season 2, which will debut on BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video in 2019. Created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the comedy series centers […]

  • Donald Sutherland Honorary Oscar

    Donald Sutherland Joins Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant in HBO's 'The Undoing'

    In Wednesday’s roundup, ABC announces the premiere date for “Schooled,” and “Fleabag” releases a first look image ahead of the second season. FIRST LOOKS “Fleabag” has released a first look image from Season 2, which will debut on BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video in 2019. Created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the comedy series centers […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad