TV News Converges on Historic Kavanaugh Hearing

Brian Steinberg

Brett Kavanaugh
Judge Brett Kavanaugh is about to take over a good chunk of the Thursday TV schedule.

The nation’s biggest TV-news outlets seized Thursday’s daytime hours to cover a congressional hearing that is expected to become a lighting rod for national attention. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing of testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused him of assaulting her sexually when they attended high school in the 1980s, represents a conflagration of the highest degree over whether the judge should be approved to sit on the Supreme Court and influence so many national issues.

Many of the networks planned to kick off coverage of the event with pre-analysis at 9 a.m., but CNN switched out of its “New Day” morning show at about a quarter to the hour, starting wall-to-wall coverage with Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer. In a nod to the intense interest in this legislative drama, CNN started to show commercials side by side with live scenes from protests and the congressional chamber where the hearing will take place. CBS News kept its “CBS This Morning” on the air after its traditional sign-off at 9 a.m. while NBC and ABC went to regularly scheduled morning programs.

By 9:30 a.m., most networks were deep into coverage. “This is an extraordinary moment in our politics the most anticipated and potentially explosive hearing in recent memory and the stakes are very very high, not just for the individuals involved of course but also for the President,’ said Savannah Guthrie during an NBC News special report. Elsewhere, Chris Wallace and Stephanie Rhule were dissecting the event, respectively, for Fox News Channel and MSNBC.

CNN called the event an “Historic Hearing.” CBS News labeled it a “High-Stakes Hearing.”

 

More to come…

