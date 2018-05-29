TV News Anchor, Photographer Die When Tree Crushes Their Vehicle

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy WYFF

Two North Carolina TV journalists died Monday while they were reporting on heavy storms in the Polk County area. A tree fell on their SUV just minutes after they finished interviewing fire department officials.

Mike McCormick, a news anchor for WYFF News 4 and Aaron Smeltzer, a photojournalist for the station, were reporting from Highway 176 when the accident occurred.

McCormick had been working at WYFF since 2007 and was named anchor in 2014. Virginia native Smeltzer worked as a photographer in the station’s Spartanburg bureau and had just joined WYFF in February.

The duo were reporting on Subtropical Storm Alberto, which hit the Florida Panhandle Monday, resulting in heavy rain throughout much of the Southeast. A flash flood watch in the region is expected to remain in effect through Thursday.

“The ground is saturated. It was a large tree,” said Geoffrey M. Tennant of the Tryon Fire Deparment, who indicated that the vehicle had been moving at the time. “It was a freak of nature,” he said.

The station released a statement, saying, “All of us at WYFF News 4 are grieving. We are a family and we thank you, our extended family, for your comfort as we mourn and as we seek to comfort the families of Mike and Aaron.”

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • Lead Actor Emmy Nominees Could Be

    Potential Lead Actor Emmy Nominees Are Double-Dipping Roles

    Two North Carolina TV journalists died Monday while they were reporting on heavy storms in the Polk County area. A tree fell on their SUV just minutes after they finished interviewing fire department officials. Mike McCormick, a news anchor for WYFF News 4 and Aaron Smeltzer, a photojournalist for the station, were reporting from Highway […]

  • New York, NEW YORK - PAGE

    'Page Six TV' Names Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Carlos Greer Co-Hosts for Season 2

    Two North Carolina TV journalists died Monday while they were reporting on heavy storms in the Polk County area. A tree fell on their SUV just minutes after they finished interviewing fire department officials. Mike McCormick, a news anchor for WYFF News 4 and Aaron Smeltzer, a photojournalist for the station, were reporting from Highway […]

  • The Wall Chris Hardwick

    NBCUniversal's Unscripted Content Arm Is Selling Reality Fare to Its Rivals

    Two North Carolina TV journalists died Monday while they were reporting on heavy storms in the Polk County area. A tree fell on their SUV just minutes after they finished interviewing fire department officials. Mike McCormick, a news anchor for WYFF News 4 and Aaron Smeltzer, a photojournalist for the station, were reporting from Highway […]

  • 'This Is Us' FYC event

    'This Is Us' Cast Talks Season 3, Shooting Jack's Death at FYC Event

    Two North Carolina TV journalists died Monday while they were reporting on heavy storms in the Polk County area. A tree fell on their SUV just minutes after they finished interviewing fire department officials. Mike McCormick, a news anchor for WYFF News 4 and Aaron Smeltzer, a photojournalist for the station, were reporting from Highway […]

  • The Sinner

    'The Sinner' Boss on the 'Slow Unpacking' of His Adaptation

    Two North Carolina TV journalists died Monday while they were reporting on heavy storms in the Polk County area. A tree fell on their SUV just minutes after they finished interviewing fire department officials. Mike McCormick, a news anchor for WYFF News 4 and Aaron Smeltzer, a photojournalist for the station, were reporting from Highway […]

  • Marti Noxon Portrait Dietland Variety

    With 'Dietland,' Marti Noxon Wages a War on Behalf of Women Everywhere

    Two North Carolina TV journalists died Monday while they were reporting on heavy storms in the Polk County area. A tree fell on their SUV just minutes after they finished interviewing fire department officials. Mike McCormick, a news anchor for WYFF News 4 and Aaron Smeltzer, a photojournalist for the station, were reporting from Highway […]

  • Good Girls The Good Doctor

    Why a 'Good' Title Must Be Memorable, Especially in a Crowded Marketplace

    Two North Carolina TV journalists died Monday while they were reporting on heavy storms in the Polk County area. A tree fell on their SUV just minutes after they finished interviewing fire department officials. Mike McCormick, a news anchor for WYFF News 4 and Aaron Smeltzer, a photojournalist for the station, were reporting from Highway […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad