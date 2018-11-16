TV Academy Names Frank Scherma Chairman and CEO

The Television Academy has named Frank Scherma chairman and CEO. Co-founder and president of RadicalMedia, Scherma replaces Hayma Washington, who — as Variety reported exclusively last month — is stepping down after one term as head of the organization.
“As our industry continues to evolve faster than ever, I am committed to ensuring that the Television Academy is at the forefront of this growth,” Scherma said. “Television is more exciting than ever, and I look forward to the new adventures and challenges we will face. I’m excited and humbled to take up this mantle.”
