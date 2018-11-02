‘True Detective’: Mahershala Ali Is Haunted by a Crime in Season 3 Trailer (Watch)

“Things I’ve seen, things I know, wouldn’t do anything but cause harm,” Mahershala Ali’s Wayne Hays says in “True Detective’s” Season 3 trailer.

The third installment of the HBO limited series follows two children’s disappearance in the Ozarks, and the way it haunts state police detective Hays over the course of three decades.

The Oscar winner will be joined by Stephen Dorff as Roland West, Hays’ partner on the case. Carmen Ejogo appears in the new season as an Arkansas schoolteacher connected to the missing children, and Mamie Gummer has a recurring role as the children’s mother. The third season was directed by Daniel Sackheim, who took the reins from Jeremy Saulnier, as Variety reported exclusively in March. Saulnier directed the first two episodes, with Sackheim dividing up the other six with creator and executive producer Nic Pizzolatto, who’s making his directorial debut.

The series’ first season starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, and earned critical acclaim for its writing, acting, and Cary Fukunaga’s direction. Season 2, which featured Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams, earned more mixed reviews and had a revolving door of directors. Executive producers on the third season are Pizzolatto, Scott Stephens, McConaughey, Harrelson, Fukunaga, Steve Golin, Bard Dorros, and Richard Brown.

“True Detective” returns Jan. 13 on HBO.