‘True Detective’ Season 3 Trailer Released with Mahershala Ali (Watch)

CREDIT: HBO

Mahershala Ali is on the case.

The Oscar winner is starring in season 3 of HBO’s limited series “True Detective,” and in the new trailer, which was just released by the cabler, he looks like he’s in for a challenge.

The trailer shows his character, Arkansas state police detective Wayne Hays, at three different ages, clearly haunted by a case. “Before you ever knew me, I wasn’t scared much. That wasn’t a fear for me. Things I’ve seen, things I know, wouldn’t do anything but cause harm. My whole brain’s a bunch of missing pieces,” he says in the voiceover for the trailer.

“My job…. there’s no certainty. This peace… is more haunting than anything. I want to know the whole story.”

Season 3, which also stars Mamie Gummer, Stephen Dorff and Carmen Ejogo, was directed by Daniel Sackheim, who took over from Jeremy Saulnier as Variety reported exclusively. Saulnier directed the first two episodes; Sackheim divided up the final six with series creator/exec producer Nic Pizzolatto, marking his directorial debut.

The critically acclaimed first season one was directed entirely by Cary Fukunaga; he was replaced in season two by a rotating lineup of directors.

Season 3 of “True Detective” will premiere in January 2019 on HBO.

 

