‘True Detective’ Season 3 Sets HBO Premiere Date

The long-awaited third season of HBO’s “True Detective” finally has a premiere date.

The new season will debut on the premium cabler on Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with the season consisting of eight episodes. The new season tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods. Mahershala Ali stars as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas. Carmen Ejogo and Stephen Dorff also star. Dorff will play Roland West, an Arkansas State Investigator. Ejogo will play Amelia Reardon, an Arkansas schoolteacher with a connection to two missing children in 1980.

The third season was directed by Daniel Sackheim, who took over from Jeremy Saulnier as Variety reported exclusively. Saulnier directed the first two episodes; Sackheim divided up the final six with series creator/executive producer Nic Pizzolatto, marking his directorial debut.

Executive producers on the third season are Pizzolatto, Scott Stephens, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Steve Golin, Bard Dorros, and Richard Brown. McConaughey and Harrelson starred in Season 1 of the series, with Fukunaga directing the entire season. In Season 2, a rotating lineup of directors was brought in to helm the season.